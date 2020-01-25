advertisement

Evan Boudreaux delivered an offensive spark and tough defense in his first start of the season, and Purdue defeated Wisconsin 70-51 on Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

Boudreaux, in his second year as Boilermaker after transferring from Dartmouth, scored eight points and drew six rebounds in the first half as Purdue (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) took control early.

Boudreaux finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Isaiah Thompson led Purdue with 14 points while Sasha Stefanovic and Matt Haarms added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter led the Badgers (12-8, 5-4) with 11 points, and Nate Reuvers had 10. Kobe King, Wisconsin’s second leading scorer with 10.6 points, lost all five in the field. his – mouth-to-mouth and passed without result.

The Boilermakers took control early, beating the Badgers 18-4 over a 10-minute span to open a 28-11 lead with minutes to go in the first half. Boudreaux closed the run with a long-range jumper from the top of the key and then followed with a three-point play.

The Badgers only managed four points in the final four minutes before the intervention and trailed 33-15 at the break.

Wisconsin, which made a school record 18 3-pointers in a win against Nebraska on Tuesday, went 0-for-8 from the 3-point range in the first half Friday and finished Game 7 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Purdue opened the second half with a 12-2 goal that extended the lead to 45-17.

Trice eventually tied at Wisconsin’s first game of the game with 15:51 left, staring at the Badgers offense.

Wisconsin went 17-4, slashing the deficit to 49-34.

However, the Boilermakers responded with eight straight points to take the lead to 23. The difference increased to 27 on Stefanovic’s third-half 3-pointer.

Purdue dominated the glass, outscoring Wisconsin 42-16. The Boilermakers caught 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 19 points of the second fate. The Badgers only managed two offensive boards.

