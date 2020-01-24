advertisement

The Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, and his former deputy Louis Kasekende recently appeared before a parliamentary committee. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Auditor General’s report of December 2019 identified the Bank of Uganda as the most loss-making company in Uganda.

The report, the drafting of which was supervised by the auditor general, John Muwanga, pointed out that compared to the previous year, 13 companies posted improved performances (increase in profits or decrease in losses), with Uganda Electricity Generation Company, Uganda Property Holding and Civil Aviation Authority recording more than 300% percentage increase.

On the other hand, Uganda Development Corporation, Uganda Air Cargo Corporation and Bank of Uganda recorded losses for the year compared to the profit positions of the previous year with a performance decrease of more than 300%.

According to the breakdown, Bank of Uganda recorded losses amounting to 855,582,000,000 Shs compared to the 424,113,000,000 Shs of profits that the company recorded in 2018.

Uganda Development Corporation suffered losses of Shs17,571,299,000 from Shs383,820,000 profits made by the company, while Kilembe Mines Limited maintained its loss sequence in 2019 with Shs2,321,001,684 losses recorded an increase compared to Shs1, 624,302,143 losses in 2018.

The other companies that recorded losses were the Capital Markets Authority Shs43,833,000, although this is a reduction from Shs1,330,205,000 the company made in 2018 and the other loss-making company was NEC Tractor Project whose losses soared to Shs389 , 305.722 compared to Shs70, 636203 recorded in 2018.

