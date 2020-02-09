advertisement

Despite the declining elephant population in Africa in recent years, Botswana has sold 60 elephant hunting licenses.

Botswana auctioned the hunts for 60 elephants for 25.7 million pula from Botswana – 1.8 million pounds or more than 30,200 pounds each.

advertisement

After the auction, conservationists warned that it could be a “major global conservation disaster”.

The mammalian hunting ban that has been in force since 2014 was lifted last year to alleviate the growing conflict between humans and elephants.

According to the BBC, seven packages with 10 elephants each were auctioned in the capital Gaborone on Friday, February 7th.

Only companies registered in Botswana were allowed to bid for the licenses. The bidders pay a refundable deposit of Pula 200,000 (USD 18,000 / GBP 14,000).

The government appears to have issued a quota for killing 272 elephants in 2020.

An organization that is not happy about the decision of the Botswana government is the EMS Foundation, which says its government doesn’t care.

The Botswana government has shown the world that it doesn’t care that elephants play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecological systems, and it doesn’t seem to understand that killing top-quality elephant bulls is the basis of its successful eco-tourism economy undermines.

The communities in Botswana are extremely dissatisfied with the process in which these elephant hunts are marketed. A bidding process should take place rather than an auction, but there is obviously no governance capacity.

The qualification criteria explicitly exclude tourism companies or foundations like us, which do not necessarily want to hunt elephants, but want to finance the non-consuming nature conservation in Botswana.

According to the International Union for the Protection of Nature, Africa’s elephant population has dropped by more than two thirds from 1.3 million in 1979 to 415,000 in 2015 in 40 years. Poaching is the main cause of the decline.

Botswana has the world’s largest elephant population – almost a third of the total African elephant population – and its number has increased since the 1990s. While humans have expanded their arable land, elephants have eaten their crops, which is the cause of conflicts between humans and elephants.

However, some environmentalists fear that licensed hunting could lead to more illegal poaching.

Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the trophy-hunting ban campaign, said to The Independent:

Trophy hunting is an artificial selection. By targeting the largest and strongest animals, it leaves the weaker, smaller animals. This means that the best genes are lost, making them less able to adapt to accelerated climate change, more susceptible to disease, and greater risk of extinction.

According to a reporter, an estimated 100 African elephants are killed every day by poachers looking for ivory, meat and body parts. So why kill more people? Surely there is another way to tackle the conflict between humans and elephants …

advertisement