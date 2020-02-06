advertisement

Fayetteville, Ark. (AP) Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds that led to the 86-65 win against No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday night.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 freshman, also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th consecutive win.

South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) scored 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who left the field with 11 of 19 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 14 points for the gamecocks.

South Carolina took a 9-0 lead early and was never really threatened afterwards. It was much different from the first clash between teams in January when Arkansas (18: 5, 6: 4) caught up with a 20-point deficit before losing 91: 82.

This time the Gamecocks led by 46:33 at halftime and several times in the second half by more than 20 points. South Carolina dominated boards 57-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas 16 points and Alexis Tolefree, who delivered 35 points against Missouri, added 13.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just kept rolling. You haven’t lost since a 71:57 setback against Indiana in November.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks won against Missouri in extra time. They improved significantly under coach Mike Neighbors in their third year, but they weren’t big enough to keep up with the gamecocks.

GAME CHANGER

The Gamecock defense blocked the nation’s fourth highest offensive and held the Razorbacks with only 65 points on the season’s second lowest result. Arkansas scored only 16 points in the last three quarters.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks continued their strength on Thursday, beating Arkansas 57-31, including 19 offensive boards, which turned them into 24 second chance points.

NOTABLES

Carolina dominated in the livery and beat Arkansas 50:28.

The Gamecocks kept Arkansas off the free throw line, where it came into play with an average of 16.6 free throws. The razorbacks were only used seven times.

This win gives the Garnet and Black their eighth win over teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks are 22: 1, their best start since the opening of the squad in 2015/16 in 22: 0.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan hit a season high of 25 points, just two shyness points before her career high. The senior just missed a double double when she ended up with nine rebounds.

Aliyah Boston earned her ninth double double of the season, fifth in the SEC game, with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She also hit seven shots, just one shot behind the program record in a SEC game.

Zia Cooke scored 14 points, her eighth SEC double-digit game. She also linked her career with six rebounds in the conference game.

NEXT

This year, the Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) are returning to the friendly confines of the Colonial Life Arena for their biggest test to date in Colombia, as UConn No. 4 (19-2, 9-0 AAC) City comes Monday. The tipoff is set at 7 p.m. ET aired with the game on ESPN2.

