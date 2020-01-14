advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is storming for the fourth time this season Aliyah Boston (St. Thomas, USV.I./Worcester (Mass.) Academy) was named SEC newcomer of the week, the league office said Tuesday morning. Boston averaged a double-double on Gamecocks’ two victories last week.

In Boston last week there were 14.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game, including an attempt with 19 points, 25 rebounds and five blocks against the number at that time. 21/21 Arkansas. Their rebound total was the highest that a newcomer to gamecock had recorded in a game in program history, and was only one track behind the overall program record. It was also the second highest in a SEC game in league history. She determined her pain dominance early in the game and noted eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the first quarter. At Vanderbilt on Sunday, it only took her 19 minutes to get another double in an eight-point rebound game with 10 points.

In their four career SEC games, Boston averaged a double with 15.0 points and 12.8 rebounds, finishing 14th and 2nd in the league. She is the highest newcomer to the conference and the third newcomer to the ranking. This season she is the most successful writer at Gamecocks (13.2 ppg) and Rebounder (8.8 rpg), including six double-doubles.

# 1 South Carolina ends a two-game street swing at 8:30 p.m. Tipoff in Missouri on Thursday, January 16, on the SEC network. The Gamecocks will be back at the Colonial Life Arena on Monday, January 20, against Mississippi State 10. Tipoff for ESPN2 is set to 7 p.m.

