The Boston Bruins were a hot topic when it comes to buyers for the upcoming NHL trading date. There were several names that fans kicked out to find out who might be on the move.

The Boston Bruins need a right winger in the second row to fill a gap and strengthen their second rating. However, these wingers are in short supply and will be quite expensive. That said, several Bruins players were kicked out of rumors of trades that would be reflected in Chris Kreider or Tyler Toffoli.

One of these names is Matt Grzelcyk, a 26-year-old left-handed defender. In recent years, it has proven to be quite capable and valuable for the Bruins-Blueline.

If the Bruins really want to keep fighting for a trophy, they should stick to Grzelcyk at least for the rest of this season. There are many situations in which the Bruins do not want to be caught without Grzelcyk using them.

If, for example, Zdeno Chara or Torey Krug injure themselves on the course, they have to rely on Jakub Zboril, Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Clifton or John Moore to consume the second couple or maybe even the best couple within minutes. I would rather fall back on a proven player like Grzelcyk if such an event happened.

We are also looking forward to the off-season. Krug, Chara, Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon and Zboril are all upcoming free agents (either unrestricted or restricted). At first glance, it looks like Chara could continue playing.

According to the latest patterns, he seems to be a player from year to year. Last season he had to take a small cut to stay in Boston, and he was very good at that. Lauzon and Zboril both come from their rookie contracts. Neither of them did enough in the off-season to get a high wage. However, Krug and Grzelcyk pose some difficulties.

Krug is 28 and, according to some reports, is looking for a long-term deal at a fairly expensive price. It would be a mistake for me to give him this deal for a big reason. health concerns. Krug is a small defender who is only 5 ″ to 9 ″ tall but plays with aggression.

He is slowly reaching the age of decline and with his short stature and style of play, it is fair to question how much more his body can take. Krug has not yet completed a full season of 82 games in his career and has missed a total of 24 games in the past two years.

Would the Bruins really be willing to pay more than $ 6 million annually to a defense attorney who may or may not stay healthy, along with the possibility of refusing such an agreement, for a period of five years or more? Wouldn’t the Bruins also have money aside to extend the right wing added on the cut-off date?

Grzelcyk would be a cheaper and younger option. He is also a player who can easily make a short-term deal (2 to 3 years) to give the Bruins the opportunity to spend elsewhere. He has also proven capable in a top 4 role. If he replaced Krug directly, he would reunite with Brandon Carlo. Last season, Carlo and Grzelcyk played 149 minutes together and were the Bruins’ best defenders when it came to the expected goals, with 1,651 expected goals per 60s mark (the second best was Krug-McAvoy at 1,979 xGA / 60). ,

Krug would give the Bruins a lot of commercial value, and with a stacked 2020 draft class, they could achieve an additional first round. Not to mention that Krug may trade at the end of the season and Lauzon may run around in the free hand, opening the door for Vaakanainen, Zboril and Clifton to play a slightly bigger role in the NHL squad and in the fortune of the National team to lure blueline when chara inevitably puts on his ice skates.

Don’t get me wrong, it would be shit to see Krug go. He has been part of the organization for 9 excellent seasons and has consistently collected around 50 points per season. There is no denying that Krug plays his heart out every game and is the epitome of what a Bruins hockey player should be. He is tough and takes no crap from anyone. He brings energy and leadership to the table and knows how to score in the backend.

But there is no denying that it is beneficial to let Krug go both financially and with the composition of the current roster. Grzelcyk, who remains a Bruin, would be a wise decision from Don Sweeney, as he could pay off enormously in the future and the Bruins could stay in the Stanley Cup competition for a few more seasons.

