The Boston Bruins that emerged from the 2020 NHL All Star break are among the top teams this season. With 70 points, they rank first in the Atlantic Division and second in the overall ranking behind the Washington Capitals.

With a solid goalkeeper tandem at Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, a solid defense corps with Torey Krug, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and timeless captain Zdeno Chara, and offensive superstars David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins seem to be well positioned another run at the Stanley Cup this season.

Offensive depth, however, remains an important issue. Pasternak, Marchand and Bergeron have the largest share in the Bruins ranking. Head coach Bruce Cassidy tried to solve the problem by shuffling around David Krejci Veteran Center, stressed left winger Jake DeBrusk, versatile double striker Charlie Coyle, struggling outside striker Danton Heinen and promising outside striker Anders Bjork.

Despite Cassidy’s efforts, the Bruins still need another reliable second division team.

General Manager Don Sweeney has made great strides in the pre-close period. He picked up winger Rick Nash in 2018 and acquired Coyle and Marcus Johansson last season. Here’s a look at some of the players he might be chasing ahead of the deadline.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The best striker in this summer’s unrestricted selection of free players, the size, speed and offensive capabilities of the 6’3’217 pound left wing fit well in the second row of Bruins. Acquiring it would mean putting DeBrusk in the third row. They are thinner on the right wing than on the left side. However, the Rangers are in no hurry to put the 28-year-old Kreider on the trading block. The offer price could include a good young striker and either a good draft pick or a prospect.

Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles Kings

The 27-year-old Toffoli is another UFA candidate and can be used in many ways. The 6 ‘, 197-pounder is a former Stanley Cup champion who knows what it takes to win a championship. Toffoli would intensify the Bruins’ offense and penalty shoot-out. The rebuilding kings could make a first choice as part of the return or have a top view.

Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

If Sweeney prefers a player who is committed beyond this season, Palmieri could fit perfectly. The fast-moving 28-year-old striker is an energetic harbinger with solid offensive skills who can play both wings. Cap Friendly states that it has a reasonable average annual salary of $ 4.65 million over the period 2020-21. He also has a no-trade list with eight teams. Perhaps he would agree to join a cup contender if the Devils go into sell mode within the time limit.

Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild

Sugar, another fast double striker, achieved a career high of 33 goals and 64 points in the 2017/18 season. He could get those numbers back on a deeper list like the Bruins. It is more expensive than Palmieri ($ 5.5 million AAV) and signed a 10-team no-trade clause between 2022 and 2023. Sweeney has dealt with the wild before and took over Coyle from them last season. Maybe he’ll try again.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators from Ottawa

Pageau has a best career in his contract year. With 19 goals and 31 points in 47 games, he was able to score 30 goals and 50 points for the first time. Like Kreider and Toffoli, he will become UFA this summer. Pageau can play in the middle or in the wing and is defensively solid, but is best suited for use in the third row.

Mikael Granlund, Nashville Predators

The Predators could become sellers by the close of trading if they did not gain ground in the Western Conference ranking. Granlund, 27, could become available. He is an experienced playmaker and former 60-point winger at The Wild. Since joining the Predators in the middle of last season, he has been fighting aggressively. Maybe he can regain his touch with a deeper roster.

Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens

The 36-year-old left winger is considered to have been hit when his contract was canceled by the kings last month. With eight points in nine games since joining the Habs, Kovalchuk could become a trading candidate. He sees top minutes in Montreal, but not in Boston. Maybe he could find a second-line chemistry with David Krejci.

