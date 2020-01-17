advertisement

ST. LOUIS, MO – MAY 31: David Krejci of Boston Bruins, left, talks to his teammate David Backes during a training session to prepare for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on May 31, 2019. (Photo by John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In a surprising but somewhat expected move, the Boston Bruins David Backes bet on exceptions.

The Boston Bruins relinquished David Backes to assign him to the AHL. The six million dollar man missed 13 games due to a concussion in November and has dressed only for two of the last 13 games.

Why not give it up to buy it? Well, buyouts can only take place in the off-season and we’re a few months away. With the trade date imminent, this seemed like a logical option.

Players like Karson Kuhlman and Anders Bjork have earned their squad position, which often endangered a slot for backes. It appears that it has slowed down the line it was in, and if you are fighting for the second rating, you cannot have it.

It makes sense for him to complete a conditioning phase, but how much sense does that make? The trading deadline is just around the corner and the Bruins need a second goal scorer. A year ago, Backes was scratched healthy for the first time in his career. January 17th is not a good day for the veteran.

Teammate Brad Marchand had this to say about the move.

“Unfortunately, that’s the business side of things that really shit. He was an incredible teammate and can’t say enough good things about him. … He’ll be missed in this room.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy also spoke about the decision to put Backes on exceptions.

“I know David disagrees with the situation, but that’s the decision we made for the benefit of the team. I respect David as a person, as a player. We just felt like we had better options, and so we’ll go ahead and see how it develops. “

The Bruins are predicted to add another million US dollars after clearing the striker. This gives them a little leeway for potential trades. This move was a shock to Bruins fans on the Internet. Some considered it appropriate, while others saw it as a classless move by the organization.

I can’t fault anything about backes. What should he do, say no to $ 30 million? love the shit of this guy. just an amazing character

– Bradley (@ BradIey98), January 17, 2020

Notice.

Backes and Beleskey were signatures that the front office took to assert itself when the team was clearly unable to do so.

And the mandate for “Deep Playoff Runs” came directly from the owner on horseback.

Don’t blame the player for the contract.

– Mike from Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) January 17, 2020

When Backes retires, the Boston Bruins are off the hook for the rest of his contract.

