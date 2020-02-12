advertisement

Former investigator Gary Jubelin of William Tyrrell told a Sydney court that his boss advised him to stop the investigation because “nobody cares about the little child.”

The former homicide chief told the Downing Center District Court on Wednesday that the newly promoted homicide superintendent Scott Cook had made the comments when he saw a picture of William Tyrrell next to Jubelin’s desk.

“Nobody cares about this little child – take him off the books and take him to an unsolved murder,” Supt Cook told him in 2017 amid growing frustration over the length of the investigation.

A lawyer who represented the NSW police commissioner told the court that Supt Cook “categorically” denied saying these words.

The lawyer had previously withdrawn an offer to prevent the comment from being published.

Jubelin is accused of illegally speaking to the elder Kendall resident Paul Savage, for whom, according to the Crown, no surveillance orders have been issued.

The retired official informed the court that he had recorded the conversations to protect himself if Mr. Savage filed a complaint against him or harmed himself.

Previously, he had told the court that former murder commandant Mick Willing had warned him of the status of the investigation when he was given the reins in 2015.

“I was told words with the effect of Jubes, you have to sort this out if you take it over, the investigation is everywhere,” he said.

The 57-year-old told the court that the Tyrrell investigation was one of the most difficult to work on in the homicide squad in nearly three decades.

The challenges included a lack of forensic evidence and direct eyewitnesses, as well as limited human resources and unreliable recorders.

Jubelin, who left the group in 2019, told the court that fluctuating surveillance devices were a reason for him and the group to be very frustrated.

“I’ve seen people who literally got away with murder because the equipment went down,” he said.

Jubelin oversaw the search for Williams’ disappearance in 2014 in Kendall on NSW’s north central coast.

He denies allegations that he knowingly used a recorder to record private conversations in 2017 and 2018.

The 75-year-old Savage denies any involvement in the disappearance of the three-year-old.

Originally published when Boss wanted to drop the Tyrrell probe: Jubelin

