The new owner of the Lovat Hotel in Perth insisted that the establishment did not close, despite an apparent withdrawal of restaurant staff.

Khandaker Hossain took over the once prosperous Glasgow Road location in September.

Staff told the Courier on Tuesday that they feared the hotel was about to close after the family restaurant near Manhattan suddenly closed.

The restaurant, which revived after a £ 250,000 makeover in 2018, closed as part of a renovation – according to a sign on the front door – sparking speculation that it could not reopen .

Hossain said the hotel, bar and reception hall were not affected by his decision to temporarily close the 150-seat restaurant.

“There is water running through part of the ceiling, so we have to close it to get it fixed,” he said. “We think it will be closed for a month, but it could even be open in a week.”

Edinburgh’s Hossain said the eight staff members left after telling them about the planned closure. “They decided to leave and look for another job,” he said. “When the restaurant reopens, the door will be open to them.

“I do not intend to recruit other employees.”

He admitted that trade had been difficult during the winter months. “September and October went well, but afterwards it became very calm,” he said. “We were surprised that Perth is so calm at Christmas and New Years.

“That’s why we decided to close the restaurant now, because it’s low season.

“The hotel, the bar and the reception hall are very good. They certainly do not close. “

The three-star Lovat Hotel has an eventful history. It closed without warning with the loss of 50 employees in January 2018.

The director at the time, Stuart Shearer, was accused of hiding after issuing laconic layoff notices to his staff, in a move qualified as “total incompetence”.

The place relaunched this summer under new management, and the majority of employees who lost their jobs returned.

The new-look restaurant has become a key part of the business, after the owners decided to move away from large-scale wedding reservations.

