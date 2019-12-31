advertisement

SARAJEVO – A Bosnian war crimes prosecutor on Tuesday indicted a former Bosnian Serb army general for participating in the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, a atrocity described as genocide by two international courts.

Milomir Savcic, 60, is charged with command of the Bosnian Serb Army headquarters 65 Motorized Defense Regiment, which included a military police battalion, to capture, kill and bury adult Muslim Bosniaks from the eastern Srebrenica enclave protected by UN in July 1995.

Bosnian Serb forces led by General Ratko Mladic attacked Srebrenica on July 11, 1995, separated men from women and children and killed about 8,000 Muslims, who were then buried in mass graves.

The Srebrenica massacre is regarded as Europe’s worst atrocity since World War II.

Savcic knowingly assisted Mladic and Colonel Ljubisa Beara, as well as other commanders of the Drina Troops and the Zvornik Brigade, who executed the massacre, to destroy Muslim men as an ethnic group in the area, the prosecutor said in a statement.

Both Mladic and Beara were jailed for life for the Srebrenica genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

“Savcic is charged with planning, commanding and overseeing activities … during the capture and detention of several hundred Bosniak men in several locations in the Nova Kasaba area, and their unlawful arrest, torture and killing,” the statement said.

“Savcic is charged … with committing the criminal offense of Aid to Genocide,” the statement added.

Savcic, who is not in custody, is the president of the Bosnian Serb war veterans’ organization. He holds Bosnian and Serbian citizenship. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Giles Elgood)

