Apple’s AirPods are by far the most popular real wireless earbuds on the planet at the moment, and they can be purchased at always low prices on Amazon. The fact that they are the most popular option there does not of course mean that they sound the best. If you want cordless earphones with astonishing sound quality, you should really check out the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones. They are now just for sale at a new low of $ 139 in the exclusive Amazon ultraviolet color, so now is the perfect time to view them!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Limited Edition Color Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue

Genuine wireless sports headphones for total freedom of movement, packed with technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earplugs are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear and Sport tips (in sizes S / M / L) that ensure a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and another 10 hours with the included charge pouch

Follow lost earbuds with the ‘Find my buds’ feature of the Bose connect app

SoundSport Free headphones have an integrated dual microphone range on the right earphone so that you can use them during conversations when connected to a smartphone that supports Bluetooth. Call audio can only be heard in the right ear button

Firmware update for enhancing audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or higher

