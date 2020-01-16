advertisement

Stores in Ireland and the UK will experience a “dramatic shift” to online shopping.

The audio equipment manufacturer, Bose, will close 119 retail stores in Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, Australia and Japan.

The company announced the decision on Wednesday, citing the “dramatic shift” to online shopping in certain markets as a key factor in the closure.

Bose products are currently available in Ireland through numerous retailers and audio specialists. However, the Dundrum Shopping Center in Dublin is home to a special Bose store that is expected to close.

Around 130 stores remain open in China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Bose will offer affected employees outplacement assistance and severance payments. The company did not disclose any further details, including the number of employees affected.

The first Bose retail store opened in the United States in 1993.

“Originally, our retail stores gave people the opportunity to experience, test, and talk to multi-component CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Colette Burke, vice president of global sales at Bose Corporation.

“It was a radical idea at the time, but we focused on what our customers needed and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same now. It’s still difficult because the decision affects some of our great store teams, that make us proud every day.

“They take care of everyone who walks through our doors – be they helping with a problem, giving competent advice, or just giving someone a break and listening to great music. Over the years, they have set the standard for customer service And everyone at Bose is grateful. “

