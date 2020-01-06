advertisement

January 6, 2020 Steve Hanley

Lidar does with light what radar does with radio waves. It emits a beam of light and follows the photons that spring back to paint a digital image of what awaits us. In theory, it should be the ultimate tool for creating self-driving systems, but it has several disadvantages.

advertisement

The first of these is costs. Lidar units that can look up to 200 meters ahead and have good horizontal and vertical resolution can cost $ 10,000 or more. Some early self-propelled systems, such as those under development by Uber and Waymo, use no less than 6 Lidar units. It’s easy to understand why customers are reluctant to spend an additional $ 60,000 just to buy a car that drives themselves.

Another black spot against Lidar is that it has difficulty penetrating mist, fog and smoke. Radar does not have such problems, and that is why Tesla has refused to include Lidar in his fully self-driving hardware suite. Yet Teslas that use Autopilot have a disturbing tendency to occasionally bump into fixed objects such as fire trucks, police cars and highway barriers.

Current radar-based systems such as Autopilot are programmed to ignore stationary objects. Otherwise, the cars would be completely anchored every few minutes, panic brake mode – a situation that Lidar could help eliminate.

Bosch is a Tier One supplier for the global automotive industry. That means it builds many of the components and subsystems currently used in cars and trucks, from anti-lock brakes to fuel injection systems. In a recent press release, the company says: “Bosch is making lidar sensors with a wide range ready for production – the first lidar system that is suitable for use in the automotive industry. This laser-based distance measurement technology is indispensable for driving functions at SAE levels 3 to 5. The new Bosch sensor covers both long and short distances – on motorways and in the city. By utilizing economies of scale, Bosch wants to reduce the price for advanced technology and make it suitable for the mass market. “

Only the parallel deployment of three sensor principles – cameras, radar and Lidar – can ensure that automated driving offers maximum safety, the company says. “By filling the sensor opening, Bosch makes automatic driving possible,” says Harald Kroeger, member of Bosch.

The people at ArsTechnica are skeptical and point out that the company has refused to give it hard figures about range, field of vision, costs or other characteristics. However, companies such as Bosch working on Lidar have the suggestion that prices will fall and performance will increase as more car brand systems are ordered by more cars.

“Lidar has the potential to significantly improve the performance of today’s [autonomous driving] systems. Radar may not be able to distinguish a fire truck that is parked next to the roadway from a parked truck in the roadway. But a Lidar sensor can. With the help of Lidar, the next generation of [die] systems will better understand the environment and prevent more crashes. “That is a good thing for the future of autonomous cars.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement