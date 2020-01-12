advertisement

The decision when to hold parliamentary elections here depends, at least in part, on Brexit and events in Northern Ireland.

Developments on both fronts could help clear the way for an early election, even if this still appears to be in balance. But when the next Irish government is elected, Brexit and Northern Ireland remain dominant issues – and they’re closely related.

The latest evidence from London, such as Brexit Boris Johnson’s aim, is having a major impact on the island’s economy. The RIC commemorative series may have underlined the remaining cultural differences and historical sensitivities. Economically, the Boris version of Brexit could bring the two parts of Ireland closer together.

So far, all signs indicate that Johnson meant what he said about Brexit in the campaign – he wants to take the opportunity to depart from EU rules and may be willing to pay the price. The economic cost for the UK is that its businesses will have significantly less free access to EU markets than is currently the case.

I still wonder if an economic backlash if the level of job exposure becomes clear will change direction. The EU negotiators also do not allow the UK to do both – to ensure free access, the UK must continue to adhere to many rules.

And there are also real questions about the feasibility of the current UK rhetoric of “setting its own rules”. Experts point out that this may simply be impossible in a world where the rules are usually set by the major trading blocs – the EU, the United States and China. The economic cost and sheer impracticality can have an impact on politics over time.

There is a huge impact on our trade with the UK, in sectors such as food and mechanical engineering, and particularly in rural Ireland. This will also affect North-South relations, as Johnson dropped the DUP on his Brexit deal and agreed to a trade border along the Irish Sea. And if the UK deviates significantly from EU rules, this could be a tough Irish maritime border.

Northern businesses and politicians are concerned about this. The new agreement with Stormont includes an obligation to introduce laws that allow companies in the north to continue to have free access to markets in the rest of the UK. An amendment by North American politicians to the withdrawal agreement in this direction was rejected. But now Britain is obliged to do so.

New bureaucracy

How the planned border along the Irish Sea will work in practice is not yet clear and is to be worked out in a new joint EU / UK committee, in which the politicians of the north are involved. New bureaucracy and checks will surely encounter goods going the other way – from the UK to the north. And even for goods transported from the north to Great Britain, it remains to be seen how exactly this will work.

The more the UK deviates from EU rules, the more complex work becomes at the Irish maritime border – and the more important it becomes that it works effectively.

Treasury Secretary Paschal Donohoe said in a speech last year that if the UK has a divergence policy, “there is a very profound impact on the protection of the internal market on this island, which is the UK’s only land border with the EU.” ,

This is not just bureaucracy, it also ensures, for example, that products imported from the UK meet EU standards for food and product safety and that cattle and other animals are properly controlled. The more the UK is different and the more products are imported from other countries like the United States under new agreements, the more complicated this becomes.

It is crucial for the Republic that the EU accepts that the controls work and protect the EU internal market, otherwise we will have to deal with controls at the Irish border again, or rather goods that are Irish ports for the continental market leave. And the new regulations – including complex measures to collect and reimburse customs duties – will have to be operational in a year, since Johnson initially insists that the standstill period, which ends on December 31, not be extended.

There is also a larger economic dimension here. If the UK economy deviates from EU rules and the north continues to focus on the EU trade bloc – as the new agreement provides in many areas – the north economy will become more and more dependent on the republic’s rules, regulations and practices approximate than in the rest of the UK.

It may not be a perfect deal for the north – and it would be better if the UK were closer to the EU. But the Brexit would never be perfect and, in addition to problems, problems and headaches, will certainly also bring new opportunities.

It would put the North in a unique position, aligned with the Republic, part of Britain and with one foot in the EU. The “price” – for those who see it as such – follows many rules laid down in Brussels. An important part of the story, of course, is the continued support of the UK’s financial administration.

We can argue about whether and when a border survey could take place, but the current path of Brexit suggests the creation of an economic area or zone on the island. I don’t know where this is going politically, but it is certainly important.

