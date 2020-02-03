advertisement

Boris Johnson’s choice of the Painted Hall at Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich was a matter of course frame the next phase of UK negotiations with the European Union on Monday. James Thornhill’s great painting on the ceiling shows William and Mary in the middle of a pageant of symbols of British power and stability, a scene Johnson describes as “adorable and slightly crazy”.

The prime minister opened with a slogan of free trade, accused Brussels, Washington and Beijing of protectionism and mercantilism and presented himself as an advocate of the “right of the world population to buy and sell freely among themselves” outlining Britain’s future relationship with the EU, particularly trade.

He said Britain was not going to compete for regulation and claimed that British standards in areas such as labor rights, animal welfare and climate change measures were higher than in most EU Member States. Britain will continue to maintain high standards, but there is no need to sign a contract.

“We want a comprehensive free trade agreement, similar to that of Canada. But in the very unlikely event that we are unsuccessful, our trade must be based on our existing readmission agreement with the EU,” he said.

The EU insists that Britain must commit to a “level playing field” in everything from state aid and taxes to environmental and social rights if it wants a free trade agreement. Downing Street said after Johnson’s speech that the idea of ​​a level playing field is “an EU concept, it is not a generally accepted one”. However, the term appears in the political statement attached to Johnson’s withdrawal agreement that was negotiated last year.

If Johnson’s rhetoric sounded harsh, he would leave a little leeway for a compromise with Brussels that would not seek legal approximation or, apart from state aid, would allow the UK to adopt new EU rules. He is also open to an agreement on fisheries, although he insists that it be renegotiated every year, while the EU wants a more permanent regime that gives fishermen access to the British waters they enjoy today.

The swagger in Greenwich showed Theresa May’s bravery at Lancaster House at the start of the Brexit negotiations, and it may prove just as ineffective if the talks start next month.

