Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for talks on Downing Street on Wednesday.

He is expected to express his wish for a free trade agreement with the EU by the end of December 2020 when the transition period ends.

Mr. Johnson has insisted that he won’t postpone the deadline, but critics claim that the time frame is too tight to get a new deal.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and EU chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier will also take part in their first meeting since taking office.

Number 10 said Mr. Johnson would stress that the forthcoming negotiations will be based on an ambitious free trade agreement rather than an alignment.

Brussels insisted on Monday that trade talks would not be on the agenda at the meeting.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the meeting will provide the framework for the Brexit process, but to start trade talks, the European Council, which is made up of the 27 remaining EU countries, must take a mandate and we are not at this point yet ”.

“This is not a meeting that deals with the details of the trade negotiations per se,” he added.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, the second day of their committee phase, MEPs will continue to examine the Draft Deduction Agreement (MCA).

On Tuesday, Mr. Barclay insisted that the government will meet its EU departure schedule after calls are made to ensure that the UK leaves with a trade agreement.

The cabinet minister said the conservatives had committed in their manifesto not to extend the implementation period beyond December 2020.

Mr Barclay was confident of negotiating a trade agreement with the EU during the 11-month transition, but did not rule out a no-deal arrangement.

Article 33 of the MCA is intended to prohibit ministers from extending the implementation deadline that would begin when Great Britain left the EU on January 31.

Labor said WAB was “bad business” for the UK and asked the government to come up with proposals to show how the “non-business catastrophe at the end of this year” can be avoided. – PA

