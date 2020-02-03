advertisement

Boris Johnson has told the European Union that British waters will be “primarily for British ships” before a grueling 11-month trade negotiation.

Johnson, in a speech in London this afternoon, said he was “ready to consider a fisheries agreement”, but said Britain, like Norway, would conduct annual negotiations on the access to water.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain’s Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich, London.

This issue should prove to be one of the main bottlenecks in future trade negotiations, as the EU has already made “reciprocal access” to waters a key element of any broader trade agreement.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, reiterated this point this morning, telling the European Commission that any agreement between the UK and the EU “should provide for continuous reciprocal access to markets and waters , with stable quota shares “.

However, fishing is only one area of ​​disagreement, the Prime Minister also rejecting EU demands to create “fair conditions of competition” in areas such as workers’ rights, the environment, taxes and state aid.

Expressing his demands, Mr Johnson said: ‘There is no need for a free trade agreement to imply acceptance of EU rules on competition policies, subsidies, social protection, environment or anything similar, nor should the EU be forced to accept the UK. rules.

“The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas, better in many ways than the EU, without the constraint of a treaty.”

He added: “We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to that of Canada, but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed, our trade will have to be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU.

“The question is whether we agree to a trade relationship with the EU comparable to that of Canada or more like that of Australia and I have no doubt that, in both cases, the United Kingdom will prosper powerfully. “

Barnier stressed that the EU was ready to make an “exceptional offer” for a comprehensive agreement, but that it was subject to the condition that competition remained “open and fair” with “specific guarantees and effective “to ensure fair, long-term conditions.

Michel Barnier, Chief Brexit Negotiator of the European Union

“It means mechanisms to maintain the high standards we have in social, environmental, climate, tax and state aid,” he said.

Barnier also insisted that the UK must accept a role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if it wants to agree on a new, binding security partnership with the EU, but Johnson said suggested that there was “no need” for a new treaty in many countries. these areas.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has raised concerns that businesses may be caught in the crossfire during trade negotiations.

CBI President John Allan said the industry’s optimism is back, but warned that talking about a “bare” trade deal could “suspend” investment.

“The challenge is to ensure that business confidence is not caught in the crossfire of difficult public negotiations,” he said.

Analysis: Boris and Michel lock the horns at the start of hard work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Three days after the UK left the EU, on paper at least, the work to make Brexit a reality is really starting.

Until December 31, the UK will be in the “transition period”, which means that little will really change as Brussels and London try to agree on a future business relationship.

If no agreement is reached by July 1 this year, the last time the EU can extend the transition period, the UK will leave the EU without an agreement at the end of the year.

Today, Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier have both defined their vision for a post-Brexit business relationship and a number of flash points have already emerged.

Below we look at some of the main areas of disagreement:

Peach

What the EU says: In addition to cooperation in conservation, management and regulation, the objective of the fisheries provisions should be to maintain the Union’s fishing activities. In particular, it should aim to avoid economic disruption for Union fishermen who traditionally fish in UK waters. To achieve this objective, the fishing arrangements should build on the existing reciprocal access conditions, quota shares and traditional activity of the Union fleet.

What the UK says: The United Kingdom will become an independent coastal state at the end of 2020 and any agreement must reflect this reality. The United Kingdom, like Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, will conduct annual negotiations with the EU on access to water and fishing opportunities, and will consider a mechanism for cooperation in the field of fisheries.

What does it mean?: The EU has made fisheries a key element of the talks and linked the issue to wider negotiations, which means that if a fisheries agreement is not reached, the whole agreement could be jeopardized . The fishing industry accounts for around 0.1% of the UK economy as a whole and fears have been expressed that fishermen could end up being thrown overboard if that meant a wider deal, the words of the Prime Minister today will reassure but this problem will continue and run.

EU standards

What the EU says: The UK may have a zero-rate, quota-free free trade agreement in exchange for maintaining EU standards on workers’ rights, environmental protection and state aid.

What the UK says: A free trade agreement does not need to imply acceptance of EU rules on competition policies, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, no more that the EU should not be forced to accept the rules of the United Kingdom.

What does it mean?: Boris Johnson’s argument here is that the UK surpasses the EU in protecting animal welfare and workers’ rights, so there is no need for formal alignment. This argument may hold for the moment, but the EU will look for the longer term. If Mr. Johnson does want a trade deal with the United States, for example, what will the United Kingdom have to accept in return? And will this see a drop in standards? Fuel the debate over chlorinated chicken.

Gibraltar

What the EU says: Gibraltar will not be included in the territorial scope of the agreements to be concluded between the Union and the United Kingdom.

What the UK says: In its negotiations with the EU, the government will act on behalf of the dependencies of the British Crown and the overseas territories: the whole British family.

What does it mean?: British sovereignty over Gibraltar was formalized by the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713, but Spain has always bristled with the idea of ​​British ownership. The EU and the UK could conclude separate agreements on Gibraltar, but this will require Madrid’s approval.

European Courts

What the EU says: The European Court of Justice “should be able to continue to play its full role” as an arbitrator in matters of data sharing and extradition.

What the UK says: Downing Street insists that the ECJ need not oversee its trade agreement.

What does it mean?: This area has been left vague by both parties, the Conservatives are very resistant to the ECJ to have surveillance of the UK after the end of the transition. A new arbitration body to settle disputes may well be created.

Do the parties agree on something?

Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier both expressed optimism that they wanted to reach an agreement, but both recognized that the process could end without agreement.

It was an opening that many expected, both presenting their favorite trade deals. As we have discovered over the past three years, what will be concluded is likely to be a compromise somewhere in between.

