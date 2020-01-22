advertisement

Boris Johnson has spoken out in Parliament to support Ashbourne’s calls for a bypass of the A515.

Prime Minister answered a question from new Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines where she said she would be delighted if he went to the district to see his quarry workers and witness firsthand the need to bypass Ashbourne.

And Mr. Johnson responded by offering “to get to the bottom of what we can do” to secure the backup route if necessary.

Shortly after halfway through the Prime Minister’s question and answer session today, Ms. Dines was invited to speak and took the opportunity to invite Mr. Johnson to visit his new riding.

She said, “My right honorable friend will know that the quarries in the Peak District provide an enormous proportion of the nation’s national building and mineral needs.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines

(Image: Gareth Butterfield)

“We would love to see him in the Derbyshire Dales to see first-hand the careers and careers that will be at the heart of our post-Brexit economy, as well as to allow him to see the need for bypassing Ashbourne which is necessary for transportation of their products.

“Does our support for these workers not yet show that it is this party – the Conservative Party – which is the true workers’ party?”

Mrs Dines’ question was almost shortened by a frustrated interruption from the speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who pointed out that she had taken too long to ask her question and that the session would end because of it. .

But that doesn’t seem to bother Mr. Johnson, who warmly thanks Mrs. Dines for what she said, and responds to her invitation by saying, “I will definitely do my best to see her in the Derbyshire Dales as soon as possible, and to get to the bottom of what we can do to support the bypass of Ashbourne. “

Boris Johnson spoke out shortly after his party’s electoral victory in December to promise big investments in infrastructure in the Midlands, an announcement welcomed by the Derbyshire County Council.

Conservative-led authority has been working since taking control of the council to produce a “ready-to-bake” plan for the long-awaited backup route from Ashbourne, and senior advisers said the scale of the work that had been done so far should start. to become evident this year.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s positive message for Ashbourne, Dines, who was elected to the seat of Sir Patrick Mcloughlin in the December elections, said: “I am delighted that the Prime Minister has committed to visit the Derbyshire Dales the most as quickly as possible and get to the bottom of what we can do to support the bypass at Ashbourne.

“The historic buildings and the narrow streets of the city are under constant pressure from heavy goods vehicles to and from the mineral quarries located a few kilometers north of the city.

“Local residents have been campaigning for over 40 years for bypass and the constant vibrations, pollution and vehicles unable to pass each other have a profound effect on the well-being of residents and destroy the historic fabric of the city.

“The Derbyshire County Council has long recognized the need for a workaround and has committed £ 1 million to conduct a full feasibility study which will end this year.”

