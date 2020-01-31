advertisement

Boris Johnson has described Britain’s exit from the European Union after 47 years as the beginning of a new era of cooperation between a more confident Britain and its European neighbors. The UK has not been a member of the EU since 11 p.m. on Friday evening, but will continue to follow EU rules and benefit from most of the benefits of membership by the end of 2020.

“If we can do it right, I think we’ll be more confident every month, not only at home but also abroad. And in our diplomacy, in the fight against climate change, in our campaigns for human rights, women’s education or free trade, we will rediscover muscles that we have not used for decades, the power of independent thinking and acting, ”he said.

advertisement

“Not because we want to distract something from our EU friends – of course not. We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain. A UK that is at the same time a great European power and truly global in our reach and our ambitions. “

A light show projected a countdown clock onto the black brick facade of 10 Downing Street when Mr. Johnson, his cabinet, government officials and prominent supporters of Vote Leave drank English champagne in it. A number of government buildings around Whitehall were illuminated, and Nigel Farage’s Brexit party held a rally in Parliament Square. However, there was no official public event to mark the date of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Britain’s goals

In a speech on Monday, Mr. Johnson will outline the UK’s goals in the next phase of negotiations with the EU on a future relationship, including a trade agreement. The European Commission will publish its proposals for the EU’s negotiating mandate in Brussels on Monday, but official talks will not start until March.

The first Scottish minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the Scots’ grief over leaving the EU was angry. However, she warned independence advocates not to let her sense of goals be weakened.

“We cannot allow the Tories to turn a positive, convincing and invigorating discussion about our country’s best future into a dry and bitter argument about processes and procedures,” she said.

“This is not a caution. It is realism.”

A YouGov poll this week found that a slim majority of Scottish voters [51 to 49 percent] are in favor of independence for the first time since 2015. Boris Johnson rejected Ms Sturgeon’s request to allow the Scottish Parliament to vote on a new, legally binding independence referendum.

The SNP hopes that if it supports independence and wins the Scottish Parliament elections next year, it can put enough pressure on Mr Johnson to agree to another referendum.

“To achieve independence, a referendum whenever it happens – whether this year as I want it or after the next election in Scotland – must be legal and legitimate,” said Sturgeon.

advertisement