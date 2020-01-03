advertisement

Boris Johnson is entering 2020 with a new mandate to implement Brexit, and the overwhelming majority must do so. He is no longer committed to the whims of the European Research Group (ERG) hardliners in his own party, and since the Democratic Unionist Party was left out in the cold, his dominance of British politics is complete. Last but not least, he owes his happy position to the pragmatism of Dublin in October 2019.

Looking back over the past three years in Brexit, a few moments stand out. Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement suffered a historic defeat in the House of Commons. the passing of parliament; seemingly endless extensions to Article 50; and the seismic election victory that Johnson secured with his mantra “Do Brexit”.

But since the history books are written, a moment will stand out above all – when Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson met at the Wirral in October 2019, walked together on the estate’s premises, and finally unlocked the years of stagnation and internecine parliamentary warfare with theirs renegotiated provisions for the border.

It was precisely this dead end that Johnson had given with his testimony as a deal maker; the prime minister who would create Brexit. Not only did this result in the members of his party gathering around him in a way they had never done before, but it also formed the basis for the campaign that he undertook in the country, which the country in turn accepted flatly ,

Given that Ireland is facing general elections in the early months of 2020 and a changing of the guard is becoming increasingly likely, the UK should take into account the lessons of October 2019 – however impractical it may be to make Brexit work for the UK must keep his friends close.

Infinite dead end

Because Johnson’s recent successes as prime minister are based not only on the leadership of his own party, but also on the Damocles sword hanging over the MPs who might dare to oppose him. It also comes from his realization that the key to resolving an apparently endless dead end was not only with Parliament, and certainly not with Paris or Berlin, but with Dublin. He succeeded exactly where his predecessor Theresa May failed – that May only visited Dublin twice during her tenure, once in January 2017 and then again in February 2019, against endless trips to France and Germany, is proof enough.

Johnson has a relationship with Varadkar and will not forget that Varadkar was the first EU leader to give him a chance

The preferred result for Downing Street in the duel between Micheál Martin and Varadkar is obvious – Johnson has a firm relationship with Varadkar and will not forget that Varadkar was also the first EU leader to give Johnson a chance and believe in him as creditor negotiator.

While Varadkar is struggling with a litany of domestic failures, Fianna Fáils Martin could soon take the reins. Regarding Brexit policy, however, the two can hardly be separated with a cigarette paper – given the value of the Irish-British trade relationship, any transaction that hits the UK hard will have a disproportionately negative impact on Ireland. For both Varadkar and Martin, a gentle landing is largely in Ireland’s interest.

And Johnson’s natural affinity for realpolitik – the exact attribute that helped him close a deal with Varadkar – will step in and allow him to build any kind of working relationship with Martin that is necessary.

Self-inflicted deadline

What is crucial, however, is that Dublin plays a slightly smaller role in the second phase – the real power now lies in the European Commission, in which Great Britain has set an unprecedented short period of eleven months to conclude a trade agreement. Ireland has a powerful ally in Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan who has already started to flex its muscles and to question the reasons for Britain’s self-inflicted deadline to agree on the future relationship.

Thanks to pragmatism on both sides of the Irish Sea, Anglo-Irish relations have improved

It remains to be seen whether Johnson is actually on the way to a major collision with Brussels. What he shouldn’t forget, however, is that thanks to pragmatism on both sides of the Irish Sea, Anglo-Irish relations have taken a turn and are much more cordial than was possible a year ago.

However, this step in the right direction is only a step. The second phase – which will be characterized by trade negotiations between the UK and the EU – is still fraught with error and infighting capacities. The competing visions of Brexit are still legion, and there is still the job to deal with. The exact functioning of the border has not been clarified. And member states will continue to fight for the best possible outcome for their trading bloc. French President Emmanuel Macron loudly claims that Britain cannot expect an easy trip.

Johnson should not read his impressive election victory as confirmation of the harsh rhetoric that accompanied his promotion to office. Instead, he should understand that the conditions that led him here were a compromise and careful handling of competing interests – with Dublin playing an extremely accommodating role, although most Brexitians would easily dispute this.

There is a lesson for the coming months and years of Brexit – keep your friends close by and never underestimate the warmth that a walk in a rural garden will encourage.

