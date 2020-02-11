advertisement

US Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to go ahead with the HS2 high-speed rail project linking London with northern England, despite political opposition and spiraling costs.

The new road will be the largest US infrastructure project – and currently Europe’s largest – but the total value of the prize could reach more than £ 100 billion ($ 129 billion). The first trains may not start running until 2031.

Johnson intends to announce his decision to continue with HS2 on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter. His team will likely seek an accelerated construction program in the early stages of the project, linking London with Birmingham in central England, and further with the city of Crewe, one of the people said.

US high-speed rail project gains support from Chancellor

The project is very politically sensitive for Johnson’s government. Proponents of the plan say it will cut travel times, increase capacity, create jobs and help link the northern and central parts of England with the wealthier south. Promoting the country’s former industrial hearts is Johnson’s main political mission now that the US has left the European Union.

He won a majority in Parliament largely thanks to the conviction of voters in these areas to support him, with some districts traditionally supporting the worker electing conservatives for the first time. But many Tory MPs oppose HS2 because the line will cross their districts, causing severe disruption for thousands of voters.

“We’re going to have an infrastructure revolution in this country – I’ve been very clear about that – and whether it’s HS2 or something, we always have to make sure the costs don’t get out of hand and those projects are delivered on time,” executive chancellor Sajid Javid told BBC radio. He declined to comment on the government’s final decision, while confirming that an announcement in HS2 would come on Tuesday.

Johnson plans to reshuffle his cabinet on Thursday, though Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps, who is in charge of HS2, will retain his job, officials said.

HS2 trains will reach speeds of 225 miles (362 kilometers) per hour, faster than most other high-speed lines in the world. On the 1 Channel Fast Tunnel Line, Eurostar trains to and from mainland Europe reach 186 mph and domestic services 140 mph.

The Construction Boom

The HS2 will also triple north-south capacity, with as many as 14 trains per hour using the line.

HS2’s biggest contracts are for the construction of the line and its stations, with at least 11.5 billion pounds of work distributed in 27 tenders since August.

“The decision to move forward with HS2 is good news for the economy at large and is an immediate boon to the construction sector,” the united labor union said in a statement ahead of the expected government announcement.

Balfour Beatty Plc, Britain’s largest civil engineer, is leading the way, holding contracts with France’s Vinci SA to design and build bridges, tunnels, embankments and roads for the northern half of the first phase of the line, worth about 2.5 billion pounds.

The two same companies, together with Paris-based SYSTRA SA, have committed to building a £ 1 billion hub exchange between HS2, the London subway and England’s southwestern main line at Old Oak Common, London.

