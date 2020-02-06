advertisement

Boris Johnson is expected to nominate former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson for a seat in the House of Lords.

The Prime Minister is said to have included the Edinburgh MSP alongside a number of other party figures on his list of honors for dissolution, which is expected to be released next week.

Davidson is expected to retire in the 2021 election at Holyrood, but if she becomes a peer, she could leave Scottish Parliament earlier and call a by-election – or she could play a dual role until next spring.

Despite reports that she is on the list of honors, Scottish Tory sources say they would be “surprised” if she accepted such a role.

House of Lords

Ms. Davidson left her management position in August to spend more time with her son Finn.

At the time, she described herself as “an ex-journalist and a future ex-politician”.

Johnson is also said to have nominated former chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond for peerages.

The House of Lords’ nominating committee, which reviews honors, is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Downing Street and the House of Lords Appointments Commission declined to comment on the rumors.

