Boris Johnson has agreed to allow China’s massive telecommunications company, Huawei, to take part in Britain’s 5G network. He made the decision despite the US urging Britain not to include the company in next-generation communications for fear that they will have too much access to sensitive information.

According to the CBC, Johnson has decided that Huawei can access “non-sensitive” information and may only have 35 percent involvement in the 5G network.

The company would not have access to the core of the networks or any sensitive location such as military bases under the British government.

Donald Trump and the U.S. administration will not be happy with the decision as they fear the company could be used by China to access classified information. The US said they could reduce intelligence co-operation with London.

The new 5G network with its unprecedented speeds is said to be among the biggest innovations since the introduction of the internet.

Following a Johnson-led meeting, Nicky Morgan, British Communication Secretary, said: “This is a US-specific solution for specific reasons in the US and the decision deals with the challenges we face now.”

UK internet security officials have noted that Huawei is always treated as a “high risk” business.

The White House has not yet responded to actions taken by Johnson.

On Tuesday, Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said, “Huawei is confident of the US government’s confirmation that we can continue to work with our customers to maintain 5G oversight.”

“This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, safer and more cost-effective telecommunications infrastructure that is adaptable to the future. It gives the US access to world-class technology and provides a competitive market. “

Huawei has claimed that the US does not want the company in Britain because they cannot compete as Huawei is the largest manufacturer of telecom equipment in the world.

Within the Five Eyes intelligence distribution network, Canada is the only country that has not decided whether to work with Huawei on 5G networks.

As Canada continues its fierce relationship with China, things remain uncertain. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has completed the first phase of the extradition hearing but China still has two Canadians arrested.

The US has claimed that as 5G networks grow and evolve, Huawei’s access to different parts of the network will be more difficult to monitor.

