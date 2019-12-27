advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Border patrol agents at Canadian customs say they are on high alert for parental abductions during the holidays.

According to Statistics Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA), now is the time of year that family travel is likely to involve abduction efforts by parents of their children, especially when it comes to children traveling internationally.

advertisement

The CBSA says it’s a familiar phenomenon.

“There are currently as many mothers as fathers who decide to leave or return to their place of birth, for example, with their child, but without the consent of the other parent,” said Pina Arcamone, director of the Missing Children Network, for the Canadian Press.

Acramone also pointed out that, contrary to what some might think, parental abduction is the most common form of abduction in Canada.

Acramone gave a hypothetical scenario to demonstrate what is most commonly seen: a parent who is not happy with the conditions for their child’s care decides to take matters into their own hands. The child then goes on vacation with the parent but does not return when assigned, sometimes not returning for months.

“Yeardo year, we find missing children (at airports and border crossings),” Véronique Lalime, a CBSA spokeswoman, told the Canadian Press. “Our agents are really on the lookout. When they see children, they pay special attention to making sure they meet the childcare requirements when it comes to travel.”

Arcamone also noted that it is not just people who are guilty of abduction crimes.

“We see it’s about as many mothers as fathers,” Arcamone said. “You really have to be on the lookout and not downplay or trivialize if a child is abducted by his mother.”

“I would say that in the vast majority of cases, children are found,” Arcamone said. “It can take hours, but sometimes it takes days and months.

“In most cases … we find the children and send them home before there are serious consequences.”

advertisement