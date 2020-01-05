advertisement

Lining at Sumas Crossing at 3:58 p.m. DriveBC files.

US border crossing waiting times have drivers stuck for hours

While Abbotsford’s Sumas Crossing is shorter, drivers report stuck for up to two hours

Before our era, drivers hoping for a smooth transition to the US this weekend should think again. Border wait time is long, very long.

Sumas Pass in Abbotsford is the shortest reception since 3 p.m. with a rated lineup of 50 minutes, according to Ezbordercrossing.com. Executives recently reported wait times of up to two hours, however.

Ezbordercrossing assessments of both Aldergrove and the Ark of Peace Crossing wait approximately 80 minutes. But again, recent reports say the lineup in Aldergrove is up to two hours long, while the Peace Cross junction can have drivers stuck for as long as three hours.

All Nexus lanes are closed.

