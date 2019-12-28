advertisement

Canadian border officials say they are looking for parental abductions, which are statistically shown to increase during the holiday travel season.

It is a phenomenon known to border service agents and the Lost Children Network, which is often called upon to help, especially if the child is brought across an international border.

“Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 cases or more,” said Pina Arcamone, general director of Missing Children Network.

“Currently, there are as many mothers as fathers who decide to leave or return to their place of birth, for example, without the consent of the other parent.”

Arcamone notes that parental abduction is the most common form of abduction in Canada, and becomes more common at certain times of the year, including spring break, Easter, before returning to school or during holidays.

The scenario is almost always the same, she said: a parent who is not happy with their custody agreement takes matters into their own hands, taking their child on a journey and never returning to their date. assigned.

“Every year, we find missing children,” said Veronique Lalime, a spokeswoman for the Border Services Agency in Canada. She said agents have learned to pay attention.

“When they see children, they pay particular attention to custody conditions when it comes to travel,” she said.

Fortunately, most children are brought home safely, Arcamone said, though the period can be very stressful for the other parent.

“I will say that in most cases, children are found,” she said. “It can take several hours, but sometimes it takes days and months sometimes.”

The CBSA is stressing the importance for parents to have all the necessary paperwork in order to get to the airport or border crossing with their child.

“When people have custody, it is important that they have legal documents and letters of consent from the other parent if both parents are not traveling with the child,” Lalime said. “Somethings is something to keep in mind.”

Helen Moka, The Canadian Press

