Best vacation ever: Amanda Keller in Bora Bora.

Now I don’t want to give the illusion that my life is something like that Male cat Movies, but I had some great vacations in Vegas. And I was ready to go back with my husband when – about a week earlier – I was on a plane to Melbourne with actress Rebecca Gibney. She sang the praises of Bora Bora and – given my work-related condition – it sounded exactly as I needed it. So I canceled Vegas and booked a trip to Bora Bora instead.

The trip could not have come at a better time. It was just after the logies and there had been such a big increase – along with a thousand press interviews – and knowing that I was going to cum the next day was such a great carrot dangle.

The children studied for exams and stayed at home, which meant that this was a romantic getaway for my husband Harley and me as the island is one of the most important honeymoon destinations in the world.

Bora Bora fulfills all the criteria for a perfect vacation.

After arriving in Papeete – the capital of Tahiti – we stayed overnight and took a seaplane to the island in the morning. It was just the most luxurious feeling – flying over the famous lagoon and sugar white beaches and then being picked up and taken to our over water villa. We had this beautiful balcony with an incredible view, I had massages, drinks at the bar, went for walks every morning, ate excellent meals and read five books. It just met all of the criteria for me.

Neither Harley nor I are anything like adventurous guys. But when we knew that we were in this beautiful part of the world and that all this incredible life in the ocean was just below the surface, we reasoned that we could not be here and could not explore it further. So we rented this little boat for half a day with a guide and went snorkeling with manta rays.

We jumped in and suddenly this huge manta ray appeared on us. I had never seen one in the wild before – they are the craziest and most extraordinary creatures! It is unforgettable to see them glide majestically and effortlessly through the water. I remember diving down and feeling like I was in the center of the earth where these exotic animals lived. They just seemed stunning to me.

ESCAPE: Colorful fish, stingrays and blacktip sharks underwater in the lagoon of Bora Bora. Image: Istock

But the best thing about that day was that we went back to the resort, sat on the deck, had a gin and tonic, and thought about what we had just done. I thought to myself: “This is my perfect day”.

A vacation in Vegas would have been fantastic – and since then – but junking it in an overwater mansion was exactly what the doctor ordered. It really helped me empty the tubes and hit my “reset” button. It turned out to be the best vacation ever.

