Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov reached the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with an exciting victory over the Australian couple John Peers and Michael Venus.

The Indian-Canadian couple defeated Peers-Venus 7: 6, 6: 7, 10: 8 in the ATP 500.

The match witnessed a naval battle in the first two sets when there was a tie. The Australian duo played at eye level with the Indo-Canadian duo and it was often difficult to suppress their efforts.

Bopanna-Shapovalov lost the second in a close tie after the first set of ties before the match became a nerve-wracking thriller. However, it was the experience of Bopanna and Shapovalov’s sleek energy that made the duo finish in the last eight of the competition.

Bopanna and Shapovalov meet the fourth seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.

