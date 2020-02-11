advertisement

A sprinkling yob called the police, threatening to kill anyone who appeared before him.

Rickey Barker had been drinking with a friend before going home to continue drinking.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court heard how he called the police to say that he would “kill anyone who appears before him”.

When the officers attended his address, he went out with an empty bottle of gin before his arrest.

The magistrates who presided over the case fined the 57-year-old man for his actions.

Prosecutor Michael Little told the court that the incident took place on January 19.

He said: “In the early hours of the morning, the accused himself called the police to tell him that he was going to kill anyone who appeared before him.

“The police arrive, he leaves the property holding a bottle of gin. One of the police receives a CS spray, but it is not used.

“He is arrested for drunkenness and disorder. He confessed to the police station.”

The court learned how Barker’s wife had recently died and he was very “moved”.

Theo Addae, mitigating, said: “He had been drinking a lot for a friend. He was told to leave and continue drinking (when he got home).

“He calls 999. The police come to his address, he accepts that he was in disorder, intoxicated and is then arrested.

“He pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity. He has had no problems for seven years and has universal credit. He lives alone and I ask you to face this with a financial penalty.”

Barker, of Lawson Avenue, Long Eaton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Courts fined him £ 80 and ordered him to pay £ 85 in court costs and a victim fine surcharge of £ 32.

It cost him £ 197.

