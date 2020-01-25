advertisement

Last December, thousands gathered in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see a reenactment of George Washington’s famous crossing of the Delaware. After a two-year hiatus due to bad weather, the actors boarded boats and rowed over to cheer. “We had good weather,” said Jennifer Martin, managing director of Friends of Washington’s Crossing Park.

George Washington had no such luxury. He made his crossing in terrible weather; Enduring sleet and snow, violent winds and piercing chunks of ice that almost capsized his boats and drowned his army. When he was ashore, Washington led his men on a night march and handed the battle over to the Hessians in sunshine.

Let’s face it, we’re all snowflakes today.

If you were online, you saw the battle of the memes in which the baby boomers compete against the millennials and continued the eternal struggle of humanity. The passing generation believed that the next generation was too soft to survive, and the next generation looked at their hopelessly contactless elders and counted the days until they could put us in an inferior nursing home.

“Snowflake”

“OK, boomer!”

Since the Gap generation in the 1960s, families have no longer fought over whether it is about work ethic, vigilance, gender reassignment or script. Is it any wonder that our politics are divided?

Team Codger won a small victory over the Sensitive Squad last week when the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed new regulations that restrict the menagerie, which may act as Emotional Support Animals (ESAs), meaning that the Friendly Skies is again a mini horse or could be a peacock and comfort wombat free.

Fairly enough, it’s not just millennials who can’t set foot outside without bringing a dog, cat, pig, turkey, or python. The seed was planted as early as 1939 when Dorothy threw Toto in a basket and caught the 5:15 twister against Oz.

Somehow we made it through the Great Depression, World War II, Cold War and Disco before Paris Hilton dragged her dog to a trendy nightclub and Shih Tzus suddenly became fashion accessories. Today Rex, Mr. Whiskers and Barky have become medical necessities for millions, such as insulin and potentiometers.

If approved, travelers must not only demonstrate that their animal is medically necessary, but also that they are trained to perform CPR and Heimlich maneuvers.

Or something similar.

Of course, a large percentage of the aviators who bring cattle onto the plane do so because the airlines give pet owners the privilege of stuffing their cat or dog under the seat. Due to the law on Americans with disabilities, the Internet has exploded with fake doctor’s notes. Fragile flyers can be downloaded while Muffin and Pooky-Poo are wrapped in a bright red safety vest, as if their Pekingese were four-legged first aiders.

When did leaving the house become so traumatic?

The truth is that every generation is softer in some ways and stronger in other ways. My father shook his head in disgust and watched his squishy-soft sons play vibrating electric soccer on the living room floor instead of actual soccer in the yard. Our tools and toys have made work easier, safer and people softer.

It is difficult to understand how our ancestors built the pyramids, the Great Wall of China, explored the oceans, and tamed a wilderness with nothing but an ax, a rifle, and determination.

In the meantime, I’ll scrub to HR if the air outlet above my desk blows too hard. I wouldn’t last ten minutes in the 18th century. So who should I judge when they’re meant to see the 22nd?

Instead of beating generations, we should listen to what each side of the divide has to offer. Learning cuts in both directions.

Those of us who have had analog childhoods can convey the benefits of pulling away from the cyber world, while the WiFi generation can teach us a lot about accepting differences.

We can teach them that tolerance includes jokes that they may not like, political opinions that they may reject, and the young can teach the old about the importance of experience, not things.

Yes, we are not as tough as the pioneers or the 7th calvary or the boys from Point du Hoc. I don’t know how to make a fire without cheering on matches or skinning a beaver or (if you believe The Wife) washing a dish. But I know how to type, where to put an apostrophe and how to drive a stick.

That doesn’t make me think of those who can’t. It makes me a man of my time. Technology has eliminated many of the tasks that I did as a child. Do you know how to use a butter churn? Of course not. We have fridges. I have done many things that my children and grandchildren will never do.

On the other hand, I never drilled for a school shoot and when I was bullied in the playground, it didn’t follow me home, nights, weekends and holidays. My first apartment was $ 500 a month, not $ 1,500, and I was never forced to risk homelessness to survive in a global market. Today’s young people face challenges that we never imagined.

While my generation was concerned about nuclear war, the next generation was concerned about climate change. We should sympathize with the mutual apocalypses and acknowledge that it is never easy to be human no matter which generation we fall into.

Doug McIntyre’s column will appear on Sunday. He can be reached at: Doug@DougMcIntyre.com.

