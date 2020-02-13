Devin Booker’s 27 points helped the Phoenix Suns stop the Golden State Warriors’ 112-106 win Wednesday night in the final game before the NBA All-Star break for both teams.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points and Mikal Bridges 14 for the Suns, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Forward Jonah Bolden, signed to a 10-day pre-match contract, scored six points with seven rebounds in 26 minutes in his Phoenix debut.

Phoenix was again without center Deandre Ayton due to a leg injury.

Andrew Wiggins’ 27 points led the Warriors, who have lost four straight and have the worst NBA road record at 5-24. Former Sun Marquese Chriss added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors trailing 12-3 early, but scored 10 straight points to take a 13-12 lead in a give-and-go lineup from Draymond Green for Damion Lee with 6:28 left in the first quarter. But the Suns defeated the Warriors 13-4 within the final four minutes of the quarter.

Jevon Carter’s catchy jumper, after some fine performances to keep defender Alen Smailagic out of balance, gave the Suns a 34-24 lead with 9.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Warriors cut the lead to 39-33, but Booker hit a jumper step-by-step and fouled with 7:28 left in the second quarter, giving the Suns a nine-point lead.

Phoenix led by as many as 13 points, but Golden State never let the game go. Carter’s one-turn 3 turnover with 10:36 to play in the game made it 90-82, and the Suns later took another double-digit lead.

Jeremy Pargo’s 3 with 7:24 left made it 96-89, and the Warriors made it interesting. Chriss had a dunk follow up with 52.8 seconds left making it 110-103.

A Wiggins 3 about eight seconds later made it 110-106, but Booker sealed the win with two free throws.

