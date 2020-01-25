advertisement

Devin Booker scored 35 points and handed out 10 assists, while the visiting Phoenix Suns spent a final second-quarter basket and timed baskets on the stage for a 103-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Suns led by six points going into the fourth quarter and never gave up the lead. San Antonio was inside a point five times in the last 12 minutes, but could never get through.

After Booker racked up 1:31 to play and the Suns up 98-96, Phoenix got a key returning team from Dario Saric with 1:04 left. San Antonio missed the shooting on its next three possessions before Mikal Bridges hit two free throws with 19.1 seconds to play on the ice for the Suns.

It was Booker’s sixth double-double of the year and his 18th game of the season with 30 or more points.

Saric scored 20 points for Phoenix, with Kelly Oubre Jr. adding 16, Ricky Rubio scoring 11, and Deandre Ayton pumping in 10 points and catching 11 rebounds.

The Phoenix grabbed a two-game losing streak and clinched a win from three games with the Spurs this season.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points, and Derrick White picked 13 for San Antonio, who had a season-high, three-game winning streak and is 6-4 in its past 10 outings.

The Sun racked up a six-point deficit after the first quarter with an 18-0 lead, and they eventually extended their lead to 53-38 with 2:33 to play in the first half.

The Phoenix outscored the Spurs 34-16 in the second quarter and passed 56-44 in the first half. Booker led the Sun with 15 points over the first 24 minutes with Oubre and Saric adding 13 and 12 points, respectively.

DeRozan outscored San Antonio by 12 points at halftime in the 5-by-6 shooting, with Aldridge hitting for 11. Spurs sank just 6 of 18 shots in the second quarter during Phoenix’s rise to the lead.

The Spurs cut the deficit to 78-72 by the end of the third quarter after reaching within 69-68 on White’s driving guarantee with 3:06 left in the period.

