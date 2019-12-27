advertisement

“The Nightfire: A Novel by Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch” by Michael Connelly. Little, Brown and Company, 2019. 416 pages. $ 26.99

Harry Bosch, one of the best-known detectives in contemporary literature, is sick and could be serious. The almost 70-year-old LAPD detective from Vietnam has both leukemia and a new knee that is still healing. In the middle of “The Night Fire”, the 33rd novel by Michael Connelly, Bosch throws his stick away and the readers relax a little. We hope he’s on the mend and we hope that his daily dose of chemo will let him track him down. Connelly may be tiring for Bosch, but this reader isn’t. The fans of the Amazon streaming series “Bosch”, in whose production Connelly is involved, are also not involved.

Bosch works with Renée Ballard, another LAPD investigator, to solve colds. However, both are marginalized for different reasons. Bosch is no longer employed and has always been extremely irritating to his colleagues and superiors. Ballard works on the “late show” or the midnight shift. It landed on the nights her boss, Captain Olivas, pounced on her and filed a complaint. As a result, banished at night, it thrives. Much of the time she is her own boss and can even help Bosch with colds that come to him from various sources.

advertisement

As for Olivas, his comeuppance is waiting. “He had taken something away from her,” Connelly writes about Olivas’ molestation of Ballard, “as other men had done in the past. But the others had paid in one way or another … But not Olivas. Not far away. “

Neither Ballard nor Bosch tolerate stupidity or incompetence. They work well together in the informal process that they developed in dealing with old, unresolved cases. They compare notes over coffee and share leads. It helps that Ballard has all the police resources he can use.

“The Night Fire” refers to a homeless person who burns to death in his tent. Ballard finds reason for his cruel death to be an accident and initiates an investigation. Meanwhile, Bosch’s half brother Mickey Haller (also known in books and films as “Lincoln Lawyer”) defends a man who is accused of killing a judge. He and Bosch uncover evidence that exonerates the suspect, making the police who arrested them angry. Bosch decides to find out who the judge’s real killer is, despite a violent setback. Haller says: “You are a dog with bones, Bosch.” This may be a good quality for a detective, but not for a team player.

Then Bosch and Ballard are involved in a third unsolved murder when his mentor’s widow hands Bosch a book after the man’s funeral. After reading the book that describes the case of a two-decade-old murder, Bosch and Ballard find that the murdered young man, 24-year-old John Hilton, has never seen justice. As an ex-convict and talented portraitist, he had been shot in an alley.

“For Ballard, it didn’t matter that John Hilton was drug addict and criminal. He had talent and he must have had dreams with it. Dreams of a way out of the life he was trapped in. It gave Ballard the feeling that no one was ever justice for him if she couldn’t find it. “For Ballard and Bosch, Connelly writes, the urge for justice builds” a fire. It gives you the edge you need to overcome the distance every time. “

The special thing about “The Night Fire” is that Bosch has only a few contacts to people other than Ballard, Haller and his daughter, who is currently attending college. Without its working relationships or romantic partners, Bosch is even more lonely and cerebral. The same applies to Ballard, a like-minded loner who, however, has better abilities and impulse control. And she has a dog. Most days she sleeps, it’s in a teenage tent on the beach, supervised by a lifeguard. Overall, “The Night Fire” relies more on recognition than interaction with characters.

It’s a lot of fun watching Haller and the detectives find clues and put them together to tell the story of a murder. And as stoic as these detectives are, readers know better than to confuse them as dispassionate. They are hurt, crossed and vicious. They just know how to hide their feelings better than most, even if death feels particularly personal.

Rae Padilla Francoeur can be reached at rae@raefrancoeur.com.

advertisement