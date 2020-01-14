advertisement

In case you didn’t know, one of Simon Cowell’s favorite acts is Boogie Storm from Britain’s Got Talent. He gave them a golden buzzer after their first audition, and to everyone’s surprise, there was another golden buzzer tonight handed down to America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

So what made this moment a little bit different? Tonight it was Howie Mandel who was supposed to have the buzzer power, but when he decided not to use it, Simon went ahead and pushed him instead. We understand why Simon loves this group in the end – they are fun! There are a lot of great things this act consistently brings to the table, at least in terms of choreography, and this is more than a gimmick.

But yes, it’s strange to see a Disney act on a show that airs on NBC.

Want to learn more about America's Got Talent: The Champions in video? Then check out the latest ones below!

Do we think Boogie Storm has a good chance of winning this show? Probably not, mainly because there are SO many competitors across the board, and many of them also come from more popular categories. It is difficult for dance acts to win, and the challenge for them is even greater once you get to the second or third round. You don’t really get to know the people behind the masks here. Instead, you only see a few dancing stormtroopers! There is a new element in the plot that we cannot ignore, but it does no harm that there is an element of legitimate talent here.

