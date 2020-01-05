advertisement

The Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills on Saturday by 22:19 in overtime to start this season’s NFL playoffs. The game was shown on ABC with the ESPN Monday Night football broadcast crew and presentation. That meant Joe Tessitore “Play-by-Play” and Anthony “Booger” McFarland “made color comments.

It was a particularly tough day for Booger and was concluded with comments in the last set of the bills.

The Bills followed 19:16 (after a 16-0 lead) and were 15 seconds ahead of the 3-10 win on the 29-yard line from Houston. Booger suggested that the Bills “make a fast draw game, get a few yards and speed it up”.

In the event that you don’t want to progress anymore

“I’ll tell you what, when I’m Sean McDermott at this point, you’re almost just doing a quick draw game, getting yourself a few yards and getting it done.”

Hopefully you are still here with us and that did not melt your brain.

Booger’s opinion is that there is a questionable strategy. A quarterback or halfback draw would probably not catch up to the 10 yards required for a first down, and Buffalo was out of time. And if the drawing doesn’t take 10 meters, Putting the ball down in fourth place results in end-of-season sales on the downs for the bills,

In addition, it can easily take 15 seconds for at least 10 meters * and * all players to be lined up to accelerate football. And even if the run is canceled for the first time and a spike is left, this would rule out any chance that the Bills would have a game-changing touchdown in regulation (they would just kick the field goal). Oh, and the bills were * already * in the target range of this 3rd-and-10.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott did not follow Booger’s strategy and understandably shot into the end zone, resulting in an incomplete pass. But Stephen Hauschka kicked a 47-yard field goal to end the game 4-10.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Booger during the game:

“If it’s a fourth loss, they have to keep the field goal team on their toes.”

“It’s your turn now, Boog”

lmao

– Joe Lucia (@Joe_TOC), January 5, 2020

#BoogerMcFarland is now on trend on Twitter.

It cannot be a good thing.

(Let’s say this because I missed the last 10 minutes of #BUFvsHOU.)

– Mark J. Burns (@ markjburns88) January 5, 2020

Driving from Booger to Romo is like. , , Okay, I don’t know how you measure that.

– scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) January 5, 2020

A move from Booger MacFarland to Tony Romo is like a move from Chip Kelly to Kyle Shanahan.

– Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav), January 5, 2020

Booger: “I can’t say that enough”

People watch, “All evidence to the contrary.”

– Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) January 5, 2020

The good thing: more football

Evil: more boogers

– Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) January 5, 2020

(ABC / ESPN)

