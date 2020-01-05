The Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills on Saturday by 22:19 in overtime to start this season’s NFL playoffs. The game was shown on ABC with the ESPN Monday Night football broadcast crew and presentation. That meant Joe Tessitore “Play-by-Play” and Anthony “Booger” McFarland “made color comments.
It was a particularly tough day for Booger and was concluded with comments in the last set of the bills.
The Bills followed 19:16 (after a 16-0 lead) and were 15 seconds ahead of the 3-10 win on the 29-yard line from Houston. Booger suggested that the Bills “make a fast draw game, get a few yards and speed it up”.
“I’ll tell you what, when I’m Sean McDermott at this point, you’re almost just doing a quick draw game, getting yourself a few yards and getting it done.”
Hopefully you are still here with us and that did not melt your brain.
Booger’s opinion is that there is a questionable strategy. A quarterback or halfback draw would probably not catch up to the 10 yards required for a first down, and Buffalo was out of time. And if the drawing doesn’t take 10 meters, Putting the ball down in fourth place results in end-of-season sales on the downs for the bills,
In addition, it can easily take 15 seconds for at least 10 meters * and * all players to be lined up to accelerate football. And even if the run is canceled for the first time and a spike is left, this would rule out any chance that the Bills would have a game-changing touchdown in regulation (they would just kick the field goal). Oh, and the bills were * already * in the target range of this 3rd-and-10.
Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott did not follow Booger’s strategy and understandably shot into the end zone, resulting in an incomplete pass. But Stephen Hauschka kicked a 47-yard field goal to end the game 4-10.
