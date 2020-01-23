advertisement

After a premiere in Rotterdam, the nominee for the best picture will be released this month in Los Angeles and New York.

neon

Viewers in New York and Los Angeles can experience Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar nominee “Parasite” in black and white. This special presentation of South Korean film, which is slated for six Academy Awards, will premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival in late January. This is followed by screenings in the USA with the kind permission of New York-based distributor Neon, which will be shown on January 30 by film at Lincoln Center at the Walter Reade Theater and then from January 31 to February 6 at the Francesca Beale Theater. In Los Angeles, this alternative version of the historic thriller – the first South Korean film to appear in the Oscars – will be screened at the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater on Friday, January 31.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to present” Parasite “in black and white and to have it play on the big screen,” said Bong in a statement. “It will be fascinating to see how the viewing experience changes when an identical film is presented in black and white. I’ve watched the black and white version twice now, and sometimes the film felt more like a fable and gave me the strange feeling of seeing a story from the old days. The second time, the film felt more realistic and sharper, like being cut by a blade. It also highlighted the actors’ accomplishments and seemed more about the characters. I have had many fleeting impressions of this new version, but I don’t want to define it before it is presented. “

Bong has always wanted to make a film in black and white format. Bong had previously experimented with the medium in 2013 when he presented a black and white reinterpretation of his 2009 drama “Mother” at the Mar Del Plata International Film Festival.

In addition to other possible victories after the unexpected victory of the SAG ensemble last weekend, “Parasite” has also topped countless best-of-the-year lists by critics IndieWire employees. The film has grossed more than $ 143 million worldwide. It’s not just the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Film. Bong is the first South Korean filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director. Other Oscar nominations for “Parasite” include “Best Cut”, “Best Production Design” and “Best Original Screenplay”.

Bong is not the first director to re-filter one of his films in black and white, as director George Miller previously did with his action epic “Mad Max: Fury Road” – another film that is, so to speak, in conversation again many of the best lists of the decade that are not currently merged as 2019 comes to an end. In 2017, director James Mangold released “Logan Noir”, his black and white version of the superhero film starring Hugh Jackman. The home video release of Frank Darabont’s Stephen King adaptation “The Mist” also received a black and white update.

