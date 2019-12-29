advertisement

Director Bong has always wanted to make a black and white film. Until then he will be showing “Parasite” in format at the upcoming Rotterdam Film Festival.

neon

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho has had a great success with “Parasite” – and a leader in the Academy Awards. The dark comedy has earned more than $ 22 million in the U.S. alone, resulting in a global profit of $ 126 million. Parasite, which will take home the Oscar for Best International Feature on February 9, has also topped countless best-of-the-year lists of critics, including IndieWire employees.

advertisement

And even though the film has been endlessly disassembled and discussed since it opened in October and has emerged as one of the rare short films that triggered its hype, the audience will soon have the chance to see the film in a whole new way. Next month, a black and white version of “Parasite” will be presented at the Rotterdam International Film Festival in South Holland.

The film stage points out that Bong has always wanted to make a film in format. Bong had already experimented with the medium in 2013 when he presented a black and white reinterpretation of his 2009 drama “Mother” at the Mar Del Plata International Film Festival. In a later question and answer on the black and white version of Mother, Bong said he was inspired by the potential to shoot this way after seeing a screening of FW Murnau’s 1922 silent horror film, Nosferatu Experience Bong said, remembering “a very pure film state, like a salmon swimming upstream. “

connected

connected

Bong is not the first director to re-filter one of his films in black and white, as director George Miller previously did with his action epic “Mad Max: Fury Road” – another film that’s under discussion again it outperforms many of the decade’s best lists, which are no longer merged as 2019 comes to an end. In 2017, director James Mangold released “Logan Noir”, his black and white version of the superhero film starring Hugh Jackman. The home video release of Frank Darabont’s Stephen King adaptation “The Mist” also received a black and white update.

The “Parasite” Blu-ray will be released on January 28th, about a week before the 2020 Academy Awards, but it is not yet known whether this CD will include the black and white remix. You can still see “Parasite” in its full-color version, which is still in theaters and is expected to continue playing until the end of the Oscar season in February.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement