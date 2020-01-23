advertisement

Bong told TheWrap that the production version of its best picture competitor will pick up interesting elements that the film has left out.

The art house sensation “Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho has already made history at the Academy Awards and was the first South Korean film to be nominated not only for the best international feature film but also for the best picture Oscar. Recently, the Golden Palm thriller about a petty-bourgeois family that puts itself in the life of a wealthier family also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and won the Ensemble Prize for its purely Korean cast.

“Parasite”, which is marketed by Neon in the United States and costs nearly $ 30 million at the box office, continues to make headlines. Director Bong recently announced plans with Adam McKay to partner up for a 35mm adaptation for HBO. Bong has just told TheWrap even more details about how he imagines the limited version of “Parasite”.

advertisement

“All of these key ideas accumulated when I started writing the screenplay,” said Bong. “I just couldn’t incorporate all of these ideas into the film’s two-hour runtime, so they’re all on my iPad. My goal with this limited series is to make a six-hour film.”

connected

connected

Bong also said that he wants to expand the universe established in the original film by picking up elements that have been suggested but not explicitly examined – including an enigmatic Elision that certainly woke the fans. “For example, when the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) came back late at night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it, but she never answered, ”said Bong. “I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and besides, why does she know the existence of this bunker? What is your relationship with this architect to learn about this bunker? I have all of these hidden stories that I have saved. “

Bong recently said to The Hollywood Reporter, “With cinema, the runtime is limited to two hours. But there were so many stories that I thought they could happen between the sequences you see in the film and some background stories for each character I really wanted to explore these ideas freely with a five or six hour film. They know that Bergman’s “Fanny and Alexander” has a theatrical version and a TV version, so we can do one with the TV series for “Parasite” create high quality, expanded film. “

It remains to be seen whether the HBO version of “Parasite” will unfold in English or Korean, but Bong has announced that plans for the upcoming prestige drama will take shape in March after the Oscars are over.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement