After his film’s six Oscar nominations for South Korea, Bong discussed ideas for the spin-off series.

Bong Joon Ho’s sensation made history at the Academy Awards on Monday morning and was the first South Korean film in history to be awarded the Oscar for Best Picture (and the first South Korean film to ever be nominated for Best International Film) has been). A total of six Oscar nominations for Neon’s thriller “Palme d’Or”, including “Best Director for Bong”. But the film’s legacy doesn’t end there, as it was announced last week that Bong and Adam McKay will work with HBO to convert the film into a limited series. While specific details about the adaptation are still rare, Bong shared his thoughts on what it might look like with Monday morning’s deadline.

“I liked Adam McKay’s” The Big Short “very much and I loved his sense of humor and the keen satire that he conveyed about current American politics,” said Bong about his creative partner on the series. “With” Parasite, “I had so many ideas when I wrote the script that I couldn’t bring them into the film’s two-hour run. I knew I could tell these stories if I had a longer run, and I plan to to talk to Adam about it soon. “

“Although I’m not very familiar with the TV industry, I think this limited series is an extended film that can delve deeper into the stories that didn’t make it to ‘parasite’. Adam McKay and HBO created the great show. Succession, ‘so they’re very reliable and have amazing partners,’ said Bong. According to the deadline, he also named Ingmar Bergman’s 1982 mini series “Fanny and Alexander” as a possible influence. (Bong has put this epic at the top of his list of his favorite Criterion Collection films.)

It remains to be seen whether the HBO version of “Parasite” will unfold in English or South Korea, but Bong announced to the deadline that plans for the upcoming prestige drama will begin to take shape in March after the Academy Awards.

“Parasite” was recently awarded the foreign language film award of the New York Film Critics ‘Circle, the National Board of Review, the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Bong was also awarded the “1917” helmet Sam Mendes for best director. To date, “Parasite” has amassed more than $ 126 million at the box office worldwide. The game should continue until the Academy Awards expire on February 9th. “The audience is open to these films, and the fact that this Korean-language film has been nominated for an Oscars and has really been welcomed by the US audience reflects this changing attitude. It’s kind of proof of how the audience opens up, ”Bong told Deadline.

