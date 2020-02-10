advertisement

Backstage, Bong wondered if an intense focus on his Korean environment made “parasite” more relevant.

Bong Joon Ho’s genre bender made history on Sunday evening when he took four Oscars home. It was the first South Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar (with six nods), and it was the first film not to receive the best picture award in English. Backstage, Bong wondered why, in his opinion, “Parasite” was so well received by international audiences and the academy because he wrote scripts that he had been writing out of his head for two decades.

“I’m just a very strange person. I just did what I always did with great artists, the producer (Kwak Sin-ae), my cowriter (Han Jin-won) and all my actors. It was the same Process like this film, but we got these amazing results, ”he said through Sharon Choi, his translator, who was with him throughout his time in the US promoting“ Parasite ”.

Bong then added in English, “It’s damn crazy.”

But Bong then wondered out loud why “Parasite” resonated in a way like his previous film – the American and South Korean co-production “Okja”, some of which are in English and cast by Anglophone actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda does not include Swinton ,

“Parasite, a purely Korean film, has generated more enthusiasm from audiences around the world,” he said. “It makes me think that a story can become wider and more attractive to an international audience, the more I look at things that surround me.”

“Parasite” tells the story of a poor but sly Korean family who uses their brains to outsmart a rich family by finding their way into employment with the rich family. These current issues, coupled with the film’s dark humor and refusal to fit into a single genre, were among the factors celebrated in the United States.

What’s next for Bong, he said he had to keep working.

“I’ve been working for 20 years,” he said. “Regardless of what happened in Cannes (where“ Parasite ”won the Palme d’Or) and at the Oscars, I have already worked on two projects. Nothing has changed in these awards. One is in Korean and one is in English. “

