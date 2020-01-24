advertisement

Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon Ho plans to shoot a six-hour film for the HBO limited series of his acclaimed thriller “Parasite”, which is currently in talks.

“So I had all of these key ideas when I started writing the script,” Bong said to TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman at the TheWrap screening on Wednesday. “I just couldn’t incorporate all of these ideas into the film’s two-hour runtime, so they’re all on my iPad. My goal with this limited series is to make a six-hour film.”

“For example, when the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) came back late at night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it, but she never answered, ”Bong said. “I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and besides, why does she know the existence of this bunker? “

“What is your relationship with this architect to know this bunker? I have all these hidden stories that I saved, ”he added.

The Bong Joon Ho film became the first Korean film to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture, and received a total of six nominations, including the best international film, the best director and the best original screenplay.

The film focuses on four members of a poor family who sneak into the employment of a much wealthier family. Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin play the leading roles.

In addition to the “Succession” producer Adam McKay, Bong will also be involved in the HBO adaptation as an executive producer. Discussions are ongoing and the creative details have not yet been fully elaborated, including whether the potential project should be in English or Korean.

When asked by Waxman when we can see the limited series on the streamer, the director jokingly replied: “Maybe 2027.”

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and director Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Park So-dam, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Park So-dam, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Park So-dam and Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Park So-dam and Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

The South Korean author accompanies the stars Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam to an interview and a photo session

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

