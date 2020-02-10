advertisement

“Do you know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all. No plan. “Bong Joon Ho, the Korean director of Parasite, has just made history.

Never in the 92 years of the academy has a Korean filmmaker won an Oscar – or even been nominated.

Tonight, however, the history books are titled with a name: Bong, who won the Best Director Award – both his first Oscar and a groundbreaking win for South Korea.

Parasite has been described by its director as a “family tragedy”, but its complexity is far more important than distinguishing a genre with two words.

The Kim family follows, cellar dwellers who are just getting on with collapsible pizza boxes. When the opportunity arises to infiltrate a wealthy family home, the Kims go all in – until things change for the bizarre.

“It’s a lot of fun with this infiltration. It’s bad, but it almost feels like you’re committing this crime with them. We all have people – friends and relatives – who are rich and poor around us. So I was inspired by my daily life and it all started here, ”said Bong, according to Inews.

Bong added, commenting on the intelligence of his characters:

The poor characters in this film are actually pretty smart and capable. They think that with these skills and abilities they would do pretty well if they had a job, but the problem is that they don’t have a job – there isn’t enough employment for them.

And I think that’s the economic situation we’re facing in Korea and around the world. If we had the right system, they would work perfectly.

Bong fought an immense talent for the Oscar – especially Sam Mendes, who was to take home the award for his one-shot World War I epic of 1917 after a series of wins at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

Also nominated were Martin Scorsese for the Irish, Quentin Tarantino (who is a big fan and ambassador for Bongs oeuvre) for his penultimate “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Todd Phillips for Joker.

Bong’s attitudes towards foreign cinema are absolutely crucial. There’s a whole world of films, all you have to do is push the boat out and take the risk.

When he picked up his previous Golden Globe, he said, “Once you have overcome the 1-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many other fantastic films.”

