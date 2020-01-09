advertisement

Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or thriller is expected to receive several Oscar nominations next week.

In a phrase that would feel comfortable in “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay are reportedly joining forces for a limited HBO series based on the thriller “Palme d’Or”. Deadline reports The South Korean author and McKay are currently in discussions with the premium cable network and CJ Entertainment, the film studio behind “Parasite”. IndieWire reported last year that CJ Entertainment was considering an English-language remake of “Parasite” The time when it looked like such a remake was a feature film. Now it seems that Bong is trying to adapt “Parasite” as a limited series. McKay has a story with HBO as the producer of “Succession”.

In a deadline report: “The” Parasite “series was hotly followed by top streamers. Bong decided to start the project at HBO and partnered with executive producer McKay, who made a first deal with HBO / HBO Max terminates. ” Bong and McKay will produce together with Choi for Kate Street, Mikey Le, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung for CJ Entertainment and Kevin Missick for Hyperobject Industries. Jerry Ko from CJ Entertainment is a co-executive producer and Fred Lee producer. The project is a co-production by Kate Street Picture Company, CJ Entertainment and Hyperobject Industries. “

“Parasite” celebrated its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 last May and was awarded the Palme d’Or. The award made Bong Joon Ho the first South Korean filmmaker to win the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Neon released “Parasite” in cinemas in the US in the fall and had sales of more than $ 23 million. It is one of the largest foreign publications that have ever been published at the box office at home. “Parasite” is Bong’s first $ 100 million mark worldwide. The current total amount of the film is $ 130 million.

Bong, whose previous films include “Okja”, “The Host” and “Snowpiercer”, was one of the most dominant precisions on the 2019-20 award ceremony. Parasite is generally expected to receive several Oscar nominations, including Best Film and Best Director offers. “Parasite” was recently awarded the Foreign Language Film Prize by the NYFCC, the National Board of Review and the Golden Globes.

IndieWire asked HBO for a comment.

