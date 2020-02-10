advertisement

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the “Best Film” title and made history by winning four Oscars, the first for a Korean film and the first non-English language film to win the “Best Film” title. How does Bong really feel about his win?

“It’s really crazy!” Said Bong backstage. He was out with his interpreter Sharon Choi all season, but he didn’t need an interpreter for that.

Bong and producer Kwak Sin Ae came late into the Oscars press room at the Loews Hollywood Hotel and waved their four Oscars for “Parasite”. They both agreed that they were still waiting to wake up from some kind of dream.

“I can’t imagine the atmosphere in Korea and what will happen when we get back,” said Kwak.

Bong’s previous film “Okja” was a co-production between Hollywood and Korea, but he said this film made him rethink the types of films he wanted to make, pay more attention to his surroundings and hope to tell more local stories that future films will be recorded as Parasite did.

Bong also added to his commentary on the stage of the Golden Globes how audiences must overcome the “1 inch limit” of subtitles. Now that his film has won, he realizes that there may already be people.

“I feel like I was a little late. People have already overcome these obstacles, be it through streaming services, YouTube or social media. And in the environment we live in, we all feel connected, ”said Bong. “Of course I think we’ll come at a time when a foreign language film or not, it doesn’t matter. Hopefully a foreign language film like this won’t be a big problem.”

Here are some other things you didn’t see on TV on the Oscars show:

Brad Pitt is ready to disappear for a while

Now that the awards season is over and Brad Pitt has won virtually all awards, including today’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, he’s ready to step out of the spotlight for a while. Pitt spoke backstage in the Oscar press room and was asked if this was the best time of his life.

“Uhhh … no, I hope not. I hope I have others. But it was a very special, very special run, ”said the star“ Once upon a time … in Hollywood ”and added that he wanted to avoid driving a winning lap. “I think it’s time to go away and do things for a while.”

Pitt admitted that standing in front of a large crowd isn’t necessarily his thing, even though he’s a star on the A list. He had left the Golden Globes press room earlier this year, so his appearance as the first backstage employee was a welcome surprise for an eager press room.

Taika Waititi asks the WGA to do something about Apple’s keyboards

Hollywood is buzzing about an upcoming writers’ strike. As the winner of the WGA Prize and Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Taika Waititi had some very strong thoughts about how WGA should behave and respond to an industry crisis.

“Apple has to fix these keyboards. It is impossible to write about it. They have gotten worse and I want to go back to PCs because the PC keyboard, the rebound function for your fingers, is much better, ”Waititi joked with some urgency. ‘I just have to fix the keyboards. WGA has to strengthen and actually do something. “

You know he has shoulder problems and he gave a brief anatomy of the human vertebrae. We would know; We are all journalists bent over Mac laptops. He even took part in an informal survey and found that very few actually worked on PCs.

Waititi also joked that his acceptance speech of all winners that evening was the “most honest” because he didn’t take the time to thank his agents and lawyers.

“If I have to go up, I won’t go, thanks.” Because why should I? I typed everything. Nobody else did it. And all the words came out of my head. Waititi swayed. “The bottom line is I’m not going to thank my lawyer for that. I love him. He did great things for me, he did a damn good deal with” Thor: Love and Thunder “, but he didn’t write anything with” Jojo Rabbit ” . “

Even though he lost, he said his film was validated when Mel Brooks awarded the film the seal of approval at AFI lunch across Hollywood.

“This whole award season can go down the drain for me,” his producer told him. “This is our Oscar.”

Sound mixing team from 1917 behind merging Oscar categories

Of all the Oscars ideas that have come and gone for the Oscars in recent years, one that has gained momentum is the idea of ​​merging the categories sound mixing and sound editing.

After winning the Oscar for Sound Mixing for “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson announced that they would support the merger.

“100 percent behind,” said Taylor. “The difference between sound editing and sound mixing is now so blurred. There is so much input from the sound editors before we get anything mixed up that I think it’s a good thing. 100 percent.”

Don’t forget Bernie Taupin!

Between his Oscar win and FaceTiming with his children in Australia, Elton John managed to answer two questions in the press room. But he was begging, please don’t forget Bernie Taupin. John already had an Oscar, but this special award, he emphasized, was for Taupin.

“It is for him. This is for my partner of 53 years. I wouldn’t be here without him, ”said John. “This is the man who started the journey.”

“It’s like a marriage, it really is,” added Taupin. “And one of the things that help make it work is being different, living a different life and living a different life. But we keep coming together to make music. Music is what has been flowing through the blood lines of our veins since our first encounter. “

14 best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars (photos)

The 92nd Oscar ceremony on Sunday was an eventful evening full of fantastic and exciting moments. From Eminem’s surprise appearance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing up as cats, here are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars. Getty

Best: Janelle Monae’s opening number First, the singer from “Dirty Computer” put on a red Mr. Rogers style cardigan and sang “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. Then she sang another number accompanied by dancers disguised as recent popular films, some of which were not nominated for Oscars this year, including “Midsommar”, “Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name”. Getty

Best: Chris Rock and Steve Martin The two comedians joked that they were “downgraded” from their previous roles as hosts and that the reason why the Oscars are now hostless is due to “Twitter”. Other highlights include Jeff Bezos (“great actor!”) And Martin Scorcese’s statement that “The Irishman” is a good “Ray Romano film”. Understand the rest of her jokes here. Getty

The best: Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech The actor “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” became political in his acceptance speech as the best supporting actor. “They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds longer than they gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment process. “I think maybe Quentin (Tarantino) will make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.” He raised the mood by referring to his friendship with co-star Leonard DiCaprio. “Leo, I’m going to yours everyday Riding coat tails, man. The view is fantastic. ” Getty

Best: “Hair Love” emphasizes the representation Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver accepted their prize for the best animated short film and emphasized the importance of representation, especially in animated films that have a direct impact on children’s self-image. Cherry also dedicated the award to Kobe Bryant – “May we all have a second act that is as great as it was.” Getty

Best: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen” According to Josh Gad, who introduced her, Idina Menzel – who is “pronounced exactly as it is written” – sang the song with the support of women from all over the world, including Thailand, Germany and Castile. Getty

Worst of all: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves Even though they were together in “Something’s Gotta Give”, it doesn’t make them a good Oscar presenter duo. Keaton babbled incomprehensibly as he stood in front of the microphone, forcing Reeves to step awkwardly aside and hardly say a word. Then Keaton almost dropped the envelope when he announced “Parasite” as the winner for the best original screenplay. The only thing that saved the moment was Bong Joon Ho, who stared at his Oscar lovingly. Getty

Worst of all: “The Conners” Crash the Oscars After an advertising break, the camera went behind the family couch from the spin-off series “Roseanne” to record their reactions to the big win of “Parasite”. Then they notice that they are watching themselves on TV. Too bad, literally all her jokes fell flat. Here’s one of Sara Gilbert’s latest sayings: “Oh yes, I can’t wait to see how to choose a millionaire while I stick the sole on my shoe.” ABC

Best: Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph The couple sang a medley of songs in deafening harmony before announcing the winner for the best costume design. Billie Eilish’s face may have looked unimpressed and slightly confused, but we still call it a highlight. Getty

Best: Eminem’s surprise performance “Lose Yourself” It was not entirely clear why the rapper and “8 Mile” star were at the Oscars this year, although this is the 17th anniversary that he refused to accept his Oscar or perform the song at the 2003 awards ceremony , But one thing cannot be discussed: all knees were weak and the arms in the Dolby Theater were heavy. Getty

Best: Cynthia Erivo plays “Stand Up” by “Harriet” A shockingly beautiful performance by the two-time nominated “Harriet” actress with high notes that could break glass and desert-colored dancers swaying before a sunset – adorned with a photo of Harriet Tubman himself. Getty

Best / Worst: James Cordon and Rebel Wilson in Cat Suits This could be the best or worst depending on how you feel about “cats”. The couple came out in furry cat costumes and poor makeup to make fun of themselves before announcing the winner for the best visual effects award. “As a movie cat actor,” said Wilson, “nobody understands the importance of good visual effects more than we do,” Corden concluded. Then they slapped the microphone stand like a cat. Getty

Best of all: Bong Joon Ho thanks the other directors The “Parasite” director thanked “The Irishman” director Martin Scorcese and accepted the Oscar for best director. He also shouted “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino, “1917” director Sam Mendes and “Joker” director Todd Phillips and brought a warm smile to everyone. “If the academy allows it, I would like to have a Texas chainsaw to share the award … and share it with all of you,” said the “Parasite” director. Getty

Best: Billie Eilish sings “Yesterday” Billie Eilish sang the classic Beatles song while her brother Fineas accompanied her on the piano as montage of all the stars we lost this year who played behind them. Getty

Best: Joaquin Phoenix acceptance speech The “Joker” star does not disappoint when he is placed in front of a microphone at an award ceremony. He quotes a touching text from his late brother River Phoenix and leads a strange crusade over the immorality of stealing cows. Getty

Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s surprise appearance to Corden and Wilson dressing up as cats

The 92nd Oscar ceremony on Sunday was an eventful evening full of fantastic and exciting moments. From Eminem’s surprise appearance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing up as cats, here are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars.

