Parasite director Bong Joon-ho apologized to the people engraving Oscars after his film won four awards.

Bong, who wrote the winning film, was also recognized for his work as best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.

Recordings taken after the ceremony showed Bong handing over his statues to be engraved, and although he undoubtedly deserved the awards, the 50-year-old appeared to feel a little guilty for giving the engravers so much work.

He addressed those responsible for marking the awards and said:

I am so sorry for this hard work, there are too many.

Hear him excuse below:

Still, the engravers would only have had to write someone else’s name if they hadn’t won, so Bong wouldn’t feel bad after putting his name under so many of the legendary golden statues.

Bong’s apology shows that he is a humble and kind filmmaker. An impression that he also left in his acceptance speech for the best director.

The filmmaker paid tribute to the other best director nominees, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips, and talked about how the directors had inspired him throughout his career.

After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax. Thank you very much.

When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart: “The most personal is the most creative.”

When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just being nominated was a great honor. I never thought I would win.

When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list. He is here. Thank you very much.

The parasite director said he would share the award if he could, adding:

And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire. If the academy allows it, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, divide the Oscar trophy into five parts and share it with all of you.

Thank you very much. I will drink until the next morning. Thank you very much.

Bongs Oscars, which proudly call his name, deserve to be exhibited in full. Congratulations!

