No, a Marvel movie is not in Bong Joon Ho’s future.

The author and director of “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho, collected four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards: “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Original Screenplay” and “Best International Feature Film”. These historic successes were the first for South Korea at the Oscars, and “Parasite” is an Oscars killer as the first foreign language film to win the title of “Best Film” in the ceremony’s 92-year history. While Bong has been one of South Korea’s most prolific writers for nearly two decades (see “Memories of Murder”, “The Host” and “Mother”), “Parasite” has made the 50-year-old filmmaker a global superstar. Many moviegoers around the world are probably wondering where Bong’s career will lead after his historic Oscar wins, and the most immediate answer is television.

From May, TNT will bring its TV adaptation of Bong’s science fiction action film “Snowpiercer” from 2013 to the world premiere. Bong is the executive producer of the series starring “Hamilton” and “Blindspotting” with Daveed Diggs alongside Jennifer Connelly. “Snowpiercer” takes place in a dystopian future in which the entire civilization lives in a moving train that is divided into economic classes. The rich live in luxury at the head of the train, while the poor fight in the crowded and impoverished back. Diggs plays a lower-class member who leads an uprising against the rich. “Snowpiercer” premieres on May 31 on TNT.

It is more exciting that Bong is also developing a television adaptation of “Parasite” for HBO. The premium cable network confirmed in January that it would make a “Parasite” based television series, with Bong acting as producer with Adam McKay. The latter, an Oscar winner for “The Big Short”, is also a producer of HBO’s “Succession”. Bong was vocal about not being able to translate every idea he wanted for “Parasite” into a two-hour movie release, so the filmmaker is using a TV adaptation to act as the six-hour film he originally planned.

“There were so many stories that I thought they could happen between the sequences you see in the film and some background stories for each character,” said Bong about the expansion of “Parasite” into a television series. “I really wanted to explore these ideas freely with a five or six hour film. You know that Bergman’s “Fanny and Alexander” has a theatrical version and a TV version. With the TV series for “Parasite” we can create a high quality, extended film. “

Bong even teased The Wrap with one of the expanded details that would be included in his “Parasite” series, saying, “When the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) comes back late at night, something has happened to her face , Even her husband asked about it, but she never answered. I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and besides, why does she know the existence of this bunker? What is your relationship with this architect to learn about this bunker? I have all of these hidden stories that I’ve saved. “

Bong is currently only seen as a producer on the TV series “Parasite” and has announced no plans to direct the project itself. It has also not been confirmed whether HBO’s “Parasite” is a foreign language series playing in South Korea, like the movie, or an English language version playing in America or elsewhere.

Regarding Bong’s film career, the director has not announced a successor to “Parasite”, but has made it clear that he has some ideas. “I have to work, it’s my job,” said Bong behind the scenes at the Oscars after winning Best Picture. I have worked in the past 20 years and regardless of what happened at Cannes and Oscars, I had previously worked on two projects. I’m still working on it. Nothing has changed in these awards. One is in Korean and one is in English. “

Not much is known about the two film projects planned by Bong. The director said to Variety last year that both films were “not big films” and he compared them to the extent of “Parasite” and “Mother”. Bong said, “Korean film is in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It is difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a real event that took place in 2016. Of course, I don’t know until I finish the script, but half of it has to be shot in the UK and half in the US. “

That’s all Bong has said about his next two projects for now. The director also shared some of the passion projects he would like to lead during his long “Parasite” press tour. One of them is “a moody noir modeled on Orson Welles'” Touch of Evil “on the American border with Mexico (About Vanity Fair). Bong has called” Touch of Evil “one of the greatest films of all time. Bong also said , he dreams of making a big action movie based on Steve McQueen with “The Great Escape”.

“I remember sweating cold all over my body while watching it,” Bong Vanity Fair told of the film. “It’s a story about someone escaping from the prison camps during World War II, but there is a strange feeling of romance in this film and I would love to do something like that.”

One thing that Bong won’t do after his Oscar win is directing a Marvel movie. Bong is likely to get more and more offers for directing an American studio film, but he’s not a big fan of superhero cinema. Bong doesn’t like characters wearing tight spandex, and tells Variety that he feels uncomfortable and that he can’t stand the overly tight costumes. The director doesn’t see himself as a filmmaker making a Marvel film either.

“I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me,” Bong said in the podcast “The Big Ticket.” “I’m not expecting any offers from them shortly. I loved the films by James Gunn and James Mangold’s” Logan “from their films, and I think there are great directors who can do great projects like this. The film industry seems complicated, but I think it’s easy for directors. It’s best to do what you can. I don’t think Marvel and I are suitable for each other. I just feel that intuitively. ”

Bong told IndieWire at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 that he is confident that the future is something original for him. The director said he had received Hollywood deals before, especially after The Host’s success, but was not interested in running franchise rates or sequels. Bong said he wanted to continue his career after Quentin Tarantino by prioritizing his original ideas and making original cinema. One thing is certain: after four Academy Awards, Bong will stay busy and cinema and television will do even better.

