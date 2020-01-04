advertisement

From “Austin Powers” and “Meet the Parents” to “Recount” and “Bombshell”, director Jay Roach has had an “interesting” career.

For more than a decade, director Jay Roach was best known for his work in comedic films. From the “Austin Powers” trilogy to the “Meet the Parents” franchise, Roach had created a niche in the direction of broad comedy blockbusters. Then, in 2008, he surprisingly switched more to political drama films – and to more impressive, critically acclaimed and award-winning films – starting with the HBO film “Recount” (about the 2000 US presidential election).

In 2019, Roach’s latest “political” film was released in the form of the theatrical version “Bombshell”, the Fox News / Roger Ailes scandal with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. Theron and Robbie are nominated at the 77th Golden Globe Awards this Sunday for Best Actress in a Feature Film – Musical or Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film – Musical or Comedy.

Roach recently spoke to Pete Hammond from Deadline about his surprising transition from a comedy director to a political director.

“Yes, it’s confusing, isn’t it,” Roach joked about his “interesting” filmography. “I might have been better off sticking to one thing and establishing a sort of signature vision, but that wasn’t on the cards.”

Roach attributed Austin Powers himself, Mike Meyers, to his big break in directing. “He’s a genius and he helped me get started. It was fun learning comedy … Actually, I didn’t know much about comedy when I started it. I liked comedy. But I never really directed it. It so it was a pretty amazing experience. “

“It was a fun move,” said Roach of his time as “it” director of comedy for that period. “It’s an interestingly small group of people who would trust comedy studios. And you are quite aware that you have a short shelf life. When you think of all the great comedy directors that have had a very hot time having, but not being able to maintain, was discouraging. “

Compared to an athlete, Roach said, “I decided to branch before my expiration date and had to count. Partly because Sydney Pollack similarly gave me a kind of miraculous pause and asked me to do the recount for him that he was going to direct. “Pollack had to retire from cancer because of his direction.

Hammond has made Roach’s ramification into a more political or “headline-grabbing” film since 2008. “I have no objection to calling it political because it looks like everything is political,” said Roach. “Even when I went to film school, there was such a great Marxist tradition in film criticism: there are no apolitical films, everything has politics.”

Roach continued: “But these films deal with the issues in politics that worry me. Each of them is, in a sense, a fearful dream about how anxious they are about the state of civilization (it’s me). “Recount” was the best example of this. “

And out of this concern, Roach has classified his political films as “therapeutic”, although they do not necessarily have answers – as he admits that he does not have all the answers – but try to ask questions. For Roach, the dilemma that he incorporates into his political films is: “How should we move forward as a civilization and how can we cope as a group and solve problems if all forces are obviously against it?”

Roach also addressed the inherently difficult problem of telling a story about three women through the lens of a male director and a male screenwriter. After Charlize Theron sent him Charles Randolph’s “Bombshell” script – originally just as a friend asking for notes – she asked him to run the film and he said yes. But he soon wondered if he was the right person for the job and found that this would mean that the film was both written and directed by a man, even though it is a film about empowering women ,

“And then of course I had a lot of questions about: ‘Should I manage this as a man? “But when he said it to Theron before he even directed it:” This is a story that is just as important for men – maybe more for men – to give them a feel for what it is like to do this run through. And I needed to know, so I thought if I could make a movie of it, answered my questions or somehow gave me new insights that I might be able to offer to other men. Because I think men have to be part of it. We are a big part of the problem. … (“bomb”) is intended for men, at least for women. “

