The actress spoke on Saturday night at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) awards, where she received the Stanley Kramer Award.

Theron, who plays Kelly in the film, responded to a 30-minute discussion Kelly posted on her YouTube channel on January 9. Former Fox employees Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar and Julie Zann’s husband Douglas Brunt joined her after a private screening of “Bombshell” followed by a conversation about the film.

“When they talked about how the film really got the essence, what it felt like to work there, and what they experienced there, the fact that we got it right felt really reassuring,” said Theron. “Because ultimately, as a filmmaker, that’s what you’re trying to get. You know, it’s not a documentary, but it was important to get it right.”

Kelly has spoken extensively about “Bombshell”, the film directed by Jay Roach. Previously, she went to Instagram to share her thoughts on the film, which she described as an “incredibly emotional experience,” while stressing that this was not necessarily the version of her story that she had told.

According to Kelly, the events portrayed in the film are not exactly what happened in real life.

“They suggest that I have my debates for Trump from the Murdochs. It is a fantasy. I never directed it from Ailes or the Murdochs or anyone other than my debating team, ”said Kelly. “The idea that Roger liked the” Donald Trump Woman Question “because it caused controversy in a TV moment was wrong. Roger didn’t like the question at all and was very angry with me that I asked it. And at some point asked me at some point: ‘No more female empowerment stuff.’ ”

Kelly added: “There was certainly no protests from me at the GOP Congress. There were other people’s protests. That was all BS. “

Kelly and former Fox employee Julie Zann also said that Margot Robbie’s character Kayla – a fictional composite character meant to represent the young employees Ailes is said to have molested during his tenure at Fox – is not portrayed as she is hoped, especially at a moment when they hoped she calls Kelly’s character for her silence.

The film received three Oscar nominations last week: Best Actress (Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Check out Kelly’s full YouTube discussion on Bombshell.

