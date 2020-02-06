advertisement

FDC party vice president Salaam Musumba (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has claimed that the party’s vice-president, Salaamu Musumba, is fighting to survive the poison inflicted by the “junta” that resulted in the loss of his hair.

According to FDC, Ms. Musumba is undergoing expensive treatment abroad due to the poisoning.

“The world watched it on NBS TV Frontline every Thursday evening, regularly losing its hair, the Hon. Salaamu Musumba confirmed that she had been poisoned, “said FDC in a statement.

“The slow poisoning of our leaders in the political struggle to liberate Uganda has had great personal costs. The Forum for Democratic Change has lost many of its party members due to political terror, including poison. Uganda needs release before it is late, ”added the party.

Fears and allegations of poisoning have grown rapidly and rapidly. A few years ago, tough government critic Hussein Kyanjo, MP for Makindye East, said he was afraid of being poisoned after a long illness. The previously eloquent secretary of Justice Forum (Jeema), who now speaks with difficulty, has since been diagnosed with cancer.

FDC party vice president Salaam Musumba and PML Daily editorial director Alex B. Atuhaire at a recent reception (PHOTO / PML Daily)

Former Butaleja district representative Cerinah Nebanda died at Mukwaya General Hospital, where she was rushed on the evening of December 14, 2012. Police later attributed the death of the legislator to drug use .

In 2007, President Museveni insinuated that Noble Mayombo, a former permanent secretary to the Ministry of Defense, could have been poisoned. Brig. Mayombo fell ill and died of what doctors called multiple organ failure caused by acute pancreatitis.

